Iowa State announced 2021 cross country schedule
College

Olympic medalist Carmelita Jeter names USC sprints coach

College

LSU track and field adds Jerry Clayton to the coaching staff

College

LSU and SEC standout JuVaughn Harrison wins Corbett Award

College

SEC standout Harrison named a finalist for The Bowerman

College

Sprints and hurdles coach Joanna Hayes named as USC assistant
Iowa State cross country schedule 2021

College

Iowa State announced 2021 cross country schedule

Iowa State 2021 cross country schedule has been announced and you can see all the details below. Iowa State will open the season on September 3.

Published

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s and women’s cross country programs have announced their 2021 schedules and it looks like the Cyclones will be racing sparingly during the regular season.

The women’s team will open its campaign on Friday, September 3 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, while the men will race for the first time on Friday, September 24 at the Roy Griak Invitational.

READ MORE: BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced

While only the women’s team will take part at the Hawkeye Invitational, both the Cyclone men and women will run at the Roy Griak Invitational, as well as the Nuttycombe Invitational, which is an annual event on the Iowa State schedule.

The Nuttycombe Invitational is slated to take place on Friday, October 15 in Madison, Wis., and it will cap off Iowa State’s regular season.

ISU will then turn its attention toward the postseason as they prepare for the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Friday, October 29 in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cyclone women’s team will look to continue their reign over the conference with a second-consecutive Big 12 title. The postseason marches on two weeks later at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 12 in Iowa City.

This year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships are once again slated for Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, November 20.

Last year the season was hampered by the global COVID-19 virus which resulted in a delay to the postseason.

2021 Cross Country Schedule
September 3 – Hawkeye Invitational (W) – Iowa City, Iowa
September 24 – Roy Griak Invitational – Minneapolis, Minn.
October 15 – Nuttycombe Invitational – Madison, Wis.
October 29 – Big 12 Championship – Stillwater, Okla.
November 12 – NCAA Midwest Regional – Iowa City, Iowa
November 20 – NCAA Championship – Tallahassee, Fla.

