Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men’s 4x100m fina

Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men's 4x100m final
Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women's 4x100m final

Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online

Olympic Games-Wojciech Nowicki adds to Poland success with hammer gold

Olympic Games-Andre De Grasse fulfills his potential with Olympic men's 200m gold

Tokyo 2020-Felix, Miller-Uibo, Paulino, McPherson all book 400m final spots
Jamaica-4x100-relay-tokyo-2020
Oblique Seville anchors Jamaica in Heat 1 of the men's 4x100m. Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men's 4x100m final

Jamaica runs 37.82 to qualify as the fastest in the men’s 4x100m relay, but the USA will not be in the final at the Tokyo 2020 Games a poor semis run.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — There were some stunning surprises in the men’s 4x100m relay semifinals after the United States and South Africa, two of the pre-event medal favorites, failed to qualify for the final of the event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday (5).

READ MORE: Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women’s 4x100m final

Meanwhile, Jamaica, running with a relatively young team, posted the fastest time of the round after winning its semifinal heat in 37.82 seconds.

Anchored by young talent Oblique Seville and led by the experienced Yohan Blake on the third leg, the Jamaicans captured the first heat ahead of Great Britain which also progressed with a time of 38.02 and hosts Japan (38.16).

In the meantime, running in the second semifinals, the USA shockingly faded to sixth place in the heat in 38.10s and will not be in the final.

That semifinal went to China after posting a time of 37.92s to qualify joint-second quickest and held off the Canadians (37.92) who were anchored by new 200m champion Andre De Grasse.

Italy, with 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, clocked a national record of 37.95s to earn a place in the final as well, while Germany ran 38.06 for fourth and Ghana produced a national record of 38.08s to take fifth and claimed the last qualifying spot.

South Africa, meanwhile, did not qualify for the final after failing to finish the race, along with The Netherlands.

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final Qualifiers

111JAMAICA37.82 Q
212PR OF CHINA37.92 Q.916
322CANADA37.92 Q.918
432ITALY37.95 Q
521GREAT BRITAIN & NI38.02 Q
642GERMANY38.06 q
752GHANA38.08 q
931JAPAN38.16 Q

In this article:, ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

