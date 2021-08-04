Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men’s 4x100m fina

TOKYO, Japan — There were some stunning surprises in the men’s 4x100m relay semifinals after the United States and South Africa, two of the pre-event medal favorites, failed to qualify for the final of the event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday (5).

Meanwhile, Jamaica, running with a relatively young team, posted the fastest time of the round after winning its semifinal heat in 37.82 seconds.

Anchored by young talent Oblique Seville and led by the experienced Yohan Blake on the third leg, the Jamaicans captured the first heat ahead of Great Britain which also progressed with a time of 38.02 and hosts Japan (38.16).

In the meantime, running in the second semifinals, the USA shockingly faded to sixth place in the heat in 38.10s and will not be in the final.

That semifinal went to China after posting a time of 37.92s to qualify joint-second quickest and held off the Canadians (37.92) who were anchored by new 200m champion Andre De Grasse.

Italy, with 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, clocked a national record of 37.95s to earn a place in the final as well, while Germany ran 38.06 for fourth and Ghana produced a national record of 38.08s to take fifth and claimed the last qualifying spot.

South Africa, meanwhile, did not qualify for the final after failing to finish the race, along with The Netherlands.

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final Qualifiers

1 1 1 JAMAICA 37.82 Q 2 1 2 PR OF CHINA 37.92 Q .916 3 2 2 CANADA 37.92 Q .918 4 3 2 ITALY 37.95 Q 5 2 1 GREAT BRITAIN & NI 38.02 Q 6 4 2 GERMANY 38.06 q 7 5 2 GHANA 38.08 q 9 3 1 JAPAN 38.16 Q