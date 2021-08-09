Connect with us

LSU announces cross country 2021 schedule
Australia's Nicola McDermott: I knew I was in PB form in Tokyo

Olympic champion Jacobs not bothered by doping suspicions

Faith Kipyegon now leads Sifan Hassan in head-to-head 1500m clashes

Bahrain runner Sadik Mikhou suspended for blood transfusion

Watch Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over water bottles during marathon
LSU Cross Country
Katy-Ann McDonald - LSU Cross Country. Photo: LSU Athletics

Here is the LSU men’s and women’s cross country schedule for the 2021 season with four regular-season meets listed on the calendar for the term.

Published

The LSU men’s and women’s cross country programs announced their schedule for the 2021 season. The upcoming campaign will include four regular-season meets before the programs turn their attention to respective postseason competitions.

LSU will open its season on Friday, September 3 at the 2021 UNO Opener which will take place at Lake Oaks Park in New Orleans, La. The women’s team will race over 4000m while the men will contest the 5000m to start the new season.

READ MORE: BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced

Both teams will return to action at home in Baton Rouge, two weeks later at the LSU Invitational on Friday, September 17, with the men’s race going off at 8:30 am and the women starting at 9:15 am.

The Tigers will then travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park on October 2 before closing out the regular-season schedule on October 16 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station, Texas at the Watts XC Course.

LSU will then jump into postseason competition at the 2021 SEC Championships at Gans Creek XC Course in Columbia, Mo., on October 29, before taking part at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships at the Baylor Bear Run XC Course in Waco, Texas.

The teams will be hoping to perform well enough to secure spots to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

LSU 2021 CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

FRI, SEP 3 / 6:15 PM UNO Opener
FRI, SEP 17 / 8:30 AM LSU Invitational (M)
FRI, SEP 17 / 9:15 AM LSU Invitational (W)
SAT, OCT 2 / 6:15 PM Chile Pepper Festival
SAT, OCT 16 / 6:15 PM Arturo Barrios Invitational
Oct 29 TBA SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS in Columbia, Mo. (Gans Creek XC Course)
Nov 12 TBA NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL Waco, Texas (Bear Run XC Course)
Nov 20 TBA NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS Tallahassee, Fla. (Apalachee Regional Park)

