LSU’s Favour Ofili wins three medals for Nigeria at World U20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya – LSU sprinter Favour Ofili collected three medals, including one gold at the World U20 Championships which concluded on Sunday, August, 22.

The redshirt sophomore won bronze medals in the women’s 200 meters and 4x100m relay before closing out the championships with a gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

Competing in the final of her specialty on Saturday, Ofili produced a new personal best of 22.23 seconds (+1.1m/s) to capture the bronze medal in the 200 meters behind Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia who posted a championship record time of 21.84 secs.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist Beatrice Masilingi, also of Namibia finished third with a personal best of 22.18secs, which is a Nigerian U20 record, the third-fastest ever by an African U20 athlete and ranks No. 4 on the LSU all-time list.

Ofili returned on Sunday to win her final two medals at the 2021 World U20 Championships.

The SEC standout first ran the second leg as a member of the Nigerian 4×100 meters relay team that won bronze with a time of 43.90 seconds behind Jamaica which set a world U20 record of 42.94secs for the gold medal. The Namibian team with Mboma and Masilingi grabbed a silver medal with a national U20 record of 43.76

Ofili closed out the competition by running the anchor leg for Nigeria’s 4×400 meter relay gold medal-winning team that posted a world U20 lead of 3:31.46 for the top podium spot.

“I think it’s God’s grace and the individual determination of each of us to win something here, that’s what brought us together to win the gold,” the LSU star said on the World Athletics website.

Jamaica ran a season’s best of 3:36.57 for silver to improve on the bronze in Tampere three years ago, while Italy collected a surprise bronze medal with a time of 3:37.18.