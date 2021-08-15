Marvin Bracy flashes to 9.85 to win Ed Murphey Classic 100m

Connect with us

USA-Marvin-Bracy-looks-on
USA sprinter Marvin Bracy looks on after his race. Photo: Alamy Live News

American Marvin Bracy matched his personal best of 9.85 to win the men’s 100m at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on Sunday (15). Bracy ran 9.98s in semis.

Marvin Bracy equaled his personal best of 9.85 seconds (-0.4m/s) when winning the men’s 100 meters at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting, hosted at Tom Nix Stadium on Sunday (15).

Bracy who said after the race that he was disappointed about missing out on not making the U.S. team to the Tokyo Olympic Games, was impressive in the heats after clocking 9.98s in a headwind and he returned in the final to improve that performance in the final.

“Everything is now geared towards next year,” Bracy said when asked about what today’s performance represents.

Jerome Blake, a bronze medalist with the Canadian 4x100m team at the Tokyo Games earlier this month, finished second in a personal best of 10.06 seconds, improving the 10.15s he posted at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on July 4.

Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, who also competed in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago, finished third in this race in 10.08s.

USA’s Kyree King ran 10.10 for fourth, while 2016 Rio Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist Jevaughn Minzie of Jamaica was just off his season’s best with a time of 10.15s for fifth.

The women’s 100m title went to another American, Kiara Parker who ran 11.30s (-1.2m/s), with Mikiah Brisco (11.31) and Dezerea Bryant (11.32) in her shadow at second and third place, respectively.

Like many athletes who competed here today, Parker revealed that this would be her final race of the season.

She noted that a hamstring injury hampered her campaign so she plans to take six weeks off and then begin her preparations for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next year.

CITY AUTO MEN’S 100M RESULTS

PLAthleteTeamTimeWind
1BRACY, MARVINNIKE9.85-0.4
2BLAKE, JEROMENIKE10.06-0.4
3GREEN, CEJHAEPUMA10.08-0.4
4KING, KYREENIKE10.10-0.4
5MINZIE, JEVAUGHNUNATTACHED10.15-0.4
6ROYSTER, CHRISALTIS10.26-0.4
7RODGERS, MICHAELNIKE10.30-0.4
8CARNES, BRANDONUNATTACHED10.32-0.4
