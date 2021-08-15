Connect with us

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live
Marvin Bracy flashes to 9.85 to win Ed Murphey Classic 100m

Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

World Athletics U20 Championships moved a day later, how to watch live

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live

American Track League men’s 100m semifinals: American Marvin Bracy ran 9.98 to qualify as the fastest running for the final at the Ed Murphey Classic.

Published

Marvin Bracy qualified for the men’s 100 meters final with the fastest time from the semifinal heats at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting at Tom Nix Stadium on Sunday 15.

Running in heat one, the American clocked 9.98 seconds (-1.0m/s) to comfortably finish ahead of the rest of the field and enter the final as perhaps the man to beat later today.

Canada’s Jerome Blake, a bronze medalist with the 4x100m team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this month, finished second in 10.19 seconds, while veteran Michael Rodgers ran 10.39 for third place.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Meanwhile, USA’s Kyree King, a familiar face at the 2021 American Track League meetings, took the second semifinal in 10.22s (-0.3m/s), just edging out Jevaughn Minzie (10.23), who was a member of the Jamaican 4x100m team that made the final in Tokyo.

Also securing a place in the place is Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda who ran 10.27s for third place in the second heat, as well as Brandon Carnes (10.34) and Travis Collins (10.35).

The final of the men’s 100m event will go off at 3:16 pm ET.

Click here for the results

Men’s 100m PRELIMS

PLAthleteTeamTimeWindHPL
1BRACY, MARVINNIKE9.98Q-1.01 (1)
2BLAKE, JEROMENIKE10.19Q-1.01 (2)
3KING, KYREENIKE10.22Q-0.32 (1)
4MINZIE, JEVAUGHNUNATTACHED10.23Q-0.32 (2)
5GREEN, CEJHAEPUMA10.27Q-0.32 (3)
6CARNES, BRANDONUNATTACHED10.34q-0.32 (4)
7COLLINS, TRAVISUNATTACHED10.35q-0.32 (5)
8RODGERS, MICHAELNIKE10.39Q-1.01 (3)
