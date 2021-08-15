Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live

Marvin Bracy qualified for the men’s 100 meters final with the fastest time from the semifinal heats at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting at Tom Nix Stadium on Sunday 15.

Running in heat one, the American clocked 9.98 seconds (-1.0m/s) to comfortably finish ahead of the rest of the field and enter the final as perhaps the man to beat later today.

Canada’s Jerome Blake, a bronze medalist with the 4x100m team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this month, finished second in 10.19 seconds, while veteran Michael Rodgers ran 10.39 for third place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Meanwhile, USA’s Kyree King, a familiar face at the 2021 American Track League meetings, took the second semifinal in 10.22s (-0.3m/s), just edging out Jevaughn Minzie (10.23), who was a member of the Jamaican 4x100m team that made the final in Tokyo.

Also securing a place in the place is Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda who ran 10.27s for third place in the second heat, as well as Brandon Carnes (10.34) and Travis Collins (10.35).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final of the men’s 100m event will go off at 3:16 pm ET.

Click here for the results

Men’s 100m PRELIMS

PL Athlete Team Time Wind HPL 1 BRACY, MARVIN NIKE 9.98Q -1.0 1 (1) 2 BLAKE, JEROME NIKE 10.19Q -1.0 1 (2) 3 KING, KYREE NIKE 10.22Q -0.3 2 (1) 4 MINZIE, JEVAUGHN UNATTACHED 10.23Q -0.3 2 (2) 5 GREEN, CEJHAE PUMA 10.27Q -0.3 2 (3) 6 CARNES, BRANDON UNATTACHED 10.34q -0.3 2 (4) 7 COLLINS, TRAVIS UNATTACHED 10.35q -0.3 2 (5) 8 RODGERS, MICHAEL NIKE 10.39Q -1.0 1 (3)