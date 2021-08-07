Connect with us

Men's 4x400m Tokyo Olympics relay splits and result
mens-4x400m-relay-splits-USA-wins
The mens 4x400m relay teams during the medal presentation

Men’s 4x400m Tokyo Olympics relay splits and result

Report, results and 4x400m splits on the last day of athletics competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Aug. 7. Five runners under 44 seconds.

Published

The following are the 4×400 meters relay splits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, as the United States dominated the race to win with a swift time of 2:55.70.

The team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin ran unmatched from start to finish en route to clocking the fourth-fastest time in history.

Benjamin, the 400m hurdles silver medalist ran the fastest 400m split overall, posting a time of 43.40 seconds on the anchor leg in the victory for the Americans.

The remaining winning trio of Cherry (44.2), Norman (44.0) and Deadmon (44.01) also posted impressive times for the USA team, which raced with two of three of its runners who went to Tokyo to compete in the open 400m.

A total of five runners ran 400m splits faster than 44-seconds, with The Netherlands’ Terrence Agard (43.7), Isaac Makwala (43.8) of Botswana, Christopher Taylor (43.9) of Jamaica and Poland’s Karol Zalewski (43.6) joining Benjamin as the only athletes to cover their legs under 44-seconds.

As a team, The Netherlands ran a national record of 2:57.18 for the silver medal with Botswana producing an African Record of 2:57.27 to collect the silver.

Seven of the eight teams broke three minutes for the 4x400m here on Saturday, with only Trinidad and Tobago (3:00.85) failing to get below that mark.

Mens-4x400m-Splits-1Download

