Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah
Advertisement

Main News

Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Main News

2021 Prefontaine Classic Distance Night results

Main News

Olympic silver medalist Mboma runs 21.84s to win World U20 Championships title

Diamond League Main News

Sifan Hassan wins Prefontaine Classic 5000m, but fell short in world record attempt

Main News

Georgia stars Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall transfer to Florida
Michael Johnson in the men's 400m
American sprinter Johnson, Michael in action. INTERFOTO / Alamy Photo

Main News

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

American sprint legend Michael Johnson blasts NBC for not interviewing the fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah after Prefontaine Classic run.

Published

American sprint legend Michael Johnson was left bemused by NBC decision not interviewing Elaine Thompson-Herah after the Jamaican destroyed another world-class field to win the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting on Saturday (21).

Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman in history, blasted to 10.54 seconds to secure the victory at Hayward Field and set a Jamaican national record, personal best and Diamond League mark.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, instead of interviewing the Olympic champion to get her reaction about creeping ever so closer to the late Florence Griffith Joyner 33-year-old world record of 10.49sec, the network opted to only talk to Sha’Carri Richardson about her comeback, which was puzzling to Johnson.

Johnson tweeted after the race: “I’m not understanding @nbc not interviewing @FastElaine after running 10.54!

“I understand interviewing @itskerrii since, let’s be honest, she was a major part of the story. But this is kind of ridiculous! #Prefontaine.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday race was the first for Richardson since being banned for one month after testing positive for marijuana after her victory at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

The 21-year-old had promised to deliver something special after missing out on competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but she was never a factor on Saturday, ending the race in last place with a time of 11.14sec.

“I am the sixth fastest woman in this game, ever,” Richardson told NBC in her interview. “And nobody can ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners, but they are not done seeing me yet. Period.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record

Main News

Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm have been added to the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

4 days ago
Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020 Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m

Briana Williams joins Jamaica teammates Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women's 100m at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic.

7 days ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson to battle at 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

August 13, 2021
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will battle again in the 100m at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

August 10, 2021