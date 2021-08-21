Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

American sprint legend Michael Johnson was left bemused by NBC decision not interviewing Elaine Thompson-Herah after the Jamaican destroyed another world-class field to win the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting on Saturday (21).

Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman in history, blasted to 10.54 seconds to secure the victory at Hayward Field and set a Jamaican national record, personal best and Diamond League mark.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, instead of interviewing the Olympic champion to get her reaction about creeping ever so closer to the late Florence Griffith Joyner 33-year-old world record of 10.49sec, the network opted to only talk to Sha’Carri Richardson about her comeback, which was puzzling to Johnson.

Johnson tweeted after the race: “I’m not understanding @nbc not interviewing @FastElaine after running 10.54!

“I understand interviewing @itskerrii since, let’s be honest, she was a major part of the story. But this is kind of ridiculous! #Prefontaine.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I’m not understanding @nbc not interviewing @FastElaine after running 10.54! I understand interviewing @itskerrii since, let’s be honest, she was a major part of the story. But this is kind of ridiculous! #Prefontaine— Michael Johnson (@MJGold) August 21, 2021

Saturday race was the first for Richardson since being banned for one month after testing positive for marijuana after her victory at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

The 21-year-old had promised to deliver something special after missing out on competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but she was never a factor on Saturday, ending the race in last place with a time of 11.14sec.

“I am the sixth fastest woman in this game, ever,” Richardson told NBC in her interview. “And nobody can ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners, but they are not done seeing me yet. Period.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.