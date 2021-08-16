Minnesota men’s and women’s cross country 2021 schedule

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota men’s and women’s cross country programs have announced their 2021competition schedule. The season, which begins on Sept. 3 and is slated to end on Nov. 20, includes four home meetings, one of which is the 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 24.

Both programs will open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, when the Gophers host an intrasquad scrimmage at Les Bolstad Course. From there, Minnesota, which is being viewed as one of the top 10 teams to watch this season, will compete in a pair of road invites. The Gophers will first travel for the Penn State Invitational on Sept. 10, before hitting the road again a week later for the St. Olaf Invite on Sept. 18.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is set to host the 2021 Annual Roy Griak Invite on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The women’s team will then travel to the Joe Paine Invite in South Bend, Ind., Oct. 1, and in addition, members of both the men’s and women’s programs compete the same day at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invite in Eau Claire, Wis.

Men’s and Women’s Schedule

The Gophers are back in action Oct. 15 at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational when they travel to Madison, Wis., before hosting Jack’s Twilight Run on Oct. 22.

The Big Ten Championships will be held at Penn State on Oct. 29. The Gophers close out the home season on Nov. 7 with the Rocky’s Run beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Minnesota begins its national competition schedule on Nov. 12 at the NCAA Midwest Regional and follows with the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20. The regional will be held in Iowa City, Iowa, while the championship is hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.

The remainder of the meet times will be announced at a later date, and all schedules are subject to change.