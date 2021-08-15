Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule
Advertisement

Main News

Marvin Bracy flashes to 9.85 to win Ed Murphey Classic 100m

Main News

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live

Main News

Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m

Main News

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

Main News

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule
NC-State-Cross-Country
NC State women's Cross Country team ready to go. Photo: NC State Athletics

Main News

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule

The NC State Wolfpack cross country programs have announced their schedules for the 2021 season and I am looking forward to seeing them race!

Published

RALEIGH – Picked as one of the teams to look out for this season, the NC State cross country programs have released their schedules for the 2021 season, and I personally cannot wait for this campaign to get underway.

The respectful schedules were announced by head coaches Rollie Geiger and Laurie Henes last week and they include five regular-season fixtures before moving into postseason play at the end of October.

NC State will open its schedule with its only home meet of the 2021 term, when it hosts the adidas XC Challenge Friday, Sept. 17 at the WakeMed Cross Country Course in Cary, N.C.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: LSU announces cross country 2021 schedule

The Wolfpack will return to action the first weekend in October where they will compete in a pair of away meets. The team will be split on that weekend, with some of the runners making the trip to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invite Friday, Oct. 1 and another group headed to Cary, N.C. to compete at the Great American XC Festival Saturday, Oct. 2.

On Friday, Oct. 15 the squad will be split again as it heads to the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisc., and the ECU Pirate Invitational in Greenville, N.C.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meets will mark the final regular-season competitions for NC State.

The Wolfpack will then use the next two weeks to prepare for the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships which will be hosted by Notre Dame Friday, Oct. 29 in South Bend, Ind.

READ MORE: Northern Arizona Men and BYU Women Win 2020 NCAA DI Cross Country National Titles

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Competition in the postseason will continue on Friday, Nov. 12 with the 2021. NCAA Southeast Regional in Lexington, Ky., with the top two teams from the regional meet receiving automatic bids for the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships are slated for Saturday, Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.

After a year of uncertainty, last season, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, athletes and coaches are now looking forward to this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NC State will be hoping to build on a second-place finish by the women at the NCAA Championships last year, which tied the program-best NCAA finish and was the best final ranking in 20 years.

The men’s team finished 23rd last season and improved on its 26th-place finish in 2019.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31 American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31

Main News

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live

American Track League men's 100m semifinals: American Marvin Bracy ran 9.98 to qualify as the fastest running for the final at the Ed Murphey...

4 hours ago
Swiss Ajla Del Ponte at Tokyo 2020 Swiss Ajla Del Ponte at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

Ajla Del Ponte improved her Swiss record with 10.90s on her way to winning the sprint double at the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

21 hours ago
Colorado cross country Colorado cross country

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

The Colorado cross country program has announced its schedule and here are the meets along with the interview from the head coach Mark Wetmore.

1 day ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson to battle at 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

2 days ago