I am not a drug cheat says British sprinter CJ Ujah

“Shocked and devastated,” British sprinter CJ Ujah says he’s not a drug cheat after returning a positive drugs test that could see Britain lose its Olympic relay silver medal.

Recently it was revealed that Ujah, who ran the first leg on the Great Britain quartet that finished second to Italy in the men’s 4x100m relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, tested positive for two prohibited substances.

The 27-year-old has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) but he’s denied “knowingly” using any illegal substance to help improve his performance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat,” said Ujah in a statement, according to the PA news agency.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: Blessing Okagbare tests positive for Human Growth Hormone

“I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last week Ujah was informed of an “adverse analytical finding” in the sample from a drug test that was carried out at the Tokyo Games. The AIU release revealed that the test result found the presence/use of prohibited substances ostarine and S-23.

The statement added that Ostarine is an anabolic agent, while S-23 helps with the building of muscle.

In his statement after the news, Ujah said: “It’s taken me a few days to process the information I received on Thursday, shortly before it was made public.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am completely shocked and devastated by this news.

“I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate.

“I am respecting the formal processes and will not be making any further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to AIU, Ujah “has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

Should the B-sample also return positive, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were the other runners making up the relay team are likely to be stripped of their silver medals.