Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diamond League

Olympic champ Jacobs to take on Kerley at 2021 Prefontaine Classic
Advertisement

Diamond League

Warholm to run open 400m at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

Diamond League

Mondo, Holloway confirmed for Paris Diamond League meeting

Diamond League

Athing Mu headlines star-studded Prefontaine Classic 800m field

Diamond League

How you can watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

Diamond League

Bromell, Kerley, Mihambo set for Muller British Grand Prix
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Diamond League

Olympic champ Jacobs to take on Kerley at 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Tokyo 2020 100m winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs will take on Fred Kerley at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meet on August 21.

Published

EUGENE, Ore. — Italian Olympic champion over the 100 meters, Lamont Marcell Jacobs will look to continue his fruitful 2021 season when he lines up at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting in Eugene on August 21.

Jacobs stunned a very strong field at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to capture the men’s 100m gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the organizers of this year’s Prefontaine Classic have confirmed that the European record holder will travel to Oregon to take on a host of Americans.

The 26-year-old who clocked a European record of 9.80 seconds to surprise the favorites in Tokyo, will now be targeting his first career Diamond League victory as he aims to stay in contention for a lane in the Wanda Diamond League final on September 8th and 9th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s Olympics 100m gold

Headlining the list of Americans done to take on Jacobs is Fred Kerley, the man who finished second to the Italian in Tokyo. Kerley who stepped down from the 400m this season to concentrate on the 100m, owns a personal best of 9.84s, which he used to take the silver in Japan.

USA’s Ronnie Baker, the fifth-place finisher at Tokyo 2020, is also confirmed to the 2021 Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m and he takes a personal best of 9.83s into this high-profile showdown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ: Why Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ gold medal run is a win for global athletics?

Athens 2004 Olympic champion and two-time world gold medalist Justin Gatlin of the USA who failed to make the American team to Tokyo, and Cravon Gillespie who was a member of the sprint relay pool in Japan, are also set to compete at the Eugene Diamond League meeting.

Confirmed athletes for the Prefontaine Classic Men’s 100m:

Ronnie Baker 
Lomont Marcell Jacobs
Cravon Gillespie 
Fred Kerley 
Justin Gatlin

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record

Diamond League

Warholm to run open 400m at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champ and world record holder in the 400m hurdles will run the open 400m at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

17 hours ago
Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya wins 3000m steeplechase title Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya wins 3000m steeplechase title

Press Releases

Prefontaine Classic women’s steeplechase field puts record under threat?

Eugene, Oregon – How special will the women’s steeplechase be at the Prefontaine Classic?The world record holder will be matched with America’s two fastest...

6 days ago
Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League

Diamond League

Mondo, Holloway confirmed for Paris Diamond League meeting

Mondo Duplantis and Grant Holloway have been confirmed for the 2021 Wanda Paris Diamond League on August 28th.

July 28, 2021
Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record

Diamond League

Athing Mu headlines star-studded Prefontaine Classic 800m field

Athing Mu headlines a very strong women's 800m field for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, which is part of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League series.

July 19, 2021