Olympic champion Jacobs no longer on Prefontaine Classic 100m list

EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs is no longer listed among the starters for the men’s 100 meters for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

Jacobs who stunned a world-class field to win the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games earlier this month, was initially named among the early confirmed sprinters for the 100m.

However, the Italian name was no longer on the start list at the time of this article.

Jacobs was in red-hot form at the Tokyo Game recently, posting three personal bests, which included two European records en route to securing the victory in Japan.

The 26-year-old who has five sub-10 seconds performances in his career, which all came in 2021, ran 9.94s, 9.84s and 9.80s on his way to becoming the Olympic champion.

He was initially named on a list that also included Americans Ronnie Baker, Cravon Gillespie, Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin.

That list has now been updated with world leader Trayvon Bromell of USA, Andre De Grasse of Canada, American quarter-miler Michael Norman and South Africa’s Akani Simbine joining the sprinters mentioned above.