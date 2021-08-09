Olympic champion Jacobs not bothered by doping suspicions

Olympic 100 meters champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has insisted he is not bothered by the controversies over the doping allegations in the media recently, noting that whatever is being published “do not affect me.”

Jacobs stunned the world when he upset a world-class field at the Tokyo Games, on his way to becoming the first Italian to win the Olympic 100 metres gold and setting the European record of 9.80 seconds in the process.

The performances from the 26-year-old who also helped Italy claimed the 4×100 metres relay gold medal has now led to media reports linking him to doping cases involving breakout stars in track and field.

Despite the various media reports, Jacobs has maintained he is not worried by the doubters, explaining that it’s his hard work that led to his achievements in Tokyo.

“These controversies do not affect me,” Jacobs, who ran three personal bests during the Olympics, was quoted as telling Il Messaggero, reported Reuters on Monday.

“I know that I got here by making many sacrifices. I have been through disappointments and defeats, but I always got back up and rolled my sleeves up.

“If I have reached this point, it is only thanks to hard work. They can write what they want.”

Reports this weekend claimed that Jacobs’ former nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini was apparently being investigated for a connection with performance-enhancing substances.

However, the sprinter shared that he split from Spazzini once he learned about the accusations.

“This is something that honestly, I am not involved with, because from the very first moment we heard about this thing that happened, we stopped working with him,” Jacobs added.

“But we are not worried, in fact, the person was involved in a situation which was not his fault. At the end of the situation he was not considered guilty, so we are relaxed about it.”

