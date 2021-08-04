Olympic Games-Andre De Grasse fulfills his potential with Olympic men’s 200m gold

TOKYO, Japan – Andre De Grasse went into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200 meters final as a medal contender and finished the event at the top of the podium position after running a national record of 19.62 seconds for the gold medal on Wednesday (4).

The Canadian who won a silver medal behind world record holder Usain Bolt at the 2016 Games in Rio, improved one spot five years later in Tokyo when he powered down the home straight to finally fulfilled his potential.

“Finally, oh my God, I have been waiting so long for this moment,” said De Grasse on the Tokyo Moment camera.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men’s 400m medal chase

His winning time under the clear night sky at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium is the fastest this season, while he also became the eighth quickest man over the discipline.

De Grasse became the first Olympic 200m champion since Bolt, who won gold medals at three consecutive Olympics starting at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 26-year-old who won the bronze in the 100m last week, is also the first Canadian to win the Olympic 200m since Percy Williams won the event at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, American Kenny Bednarek powered to silver with a big personal best of 19.68s while his fellow countryman and world champion Noah Lyles captured the bronze in 19.74s.

Elsewhere, seventeen-year-old sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton missed winning a medal at his first Olympic experience, but the American would be encouraged by his fourth-place finish with 19.93s. Also breaking the 20-seconds barrier was Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, the NCAA champion from Florida who ran 19.98s in fifth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COMPLETE MEN’S 200M FINAL RESULT