Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

Main News

I am not a drug cheat says British sprinter CJ Ujah

Main News

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule

Main News

Marvin Bracy flashes to 9.85 to win Ed Murphey Classic 100m

Main News

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live
Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record
Karsten Warholm of Norway set a 400m hurdles world record at Tokyo2020

Main News

Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm have been added to the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

Published

Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah are among the Tokyo Olympic medallists who are set to compete in the penultimate Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Brussels. 

World record holder and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm will be one of a host of Tokyo medallists and international superstars who return to Wanda Diamond League action at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on September 3rd.

Warholm, who broke the world record at the Oslo Diamond League in July before breaking it again to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, will headline the first 400m hurdles at the Brussels Diamond League since 2015, taking on the likes of Alison Dos Santos, Kyron McMaster and Abderrahman Samba in the Belgian capital. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Norwegian will be out to nail down his place in the Diamond League Final, where he hopes to defend his Diamond Trophy and crown a successful Olympic year with another international title. 

The women’s 200m will be an equally star-studded affair, with double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah looking to pick up from where she left off in Tokyo.

Yet the Jamaican will face stern competition from compatriot and Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, Olympic finalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou and a handful of sprinters who have a point to prove after Olympic disappointment this summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson did not take part in the Games, while Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was forced to pull out through injury. Both will be looking to return to the highest level of track and field with a bang at the Brussels Diamond League.

Triple Tokyo medallist and reigning 5000m Diamond League and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will also be in action in Brussels as she looks to attack the 10,000m world record in a non-Diamond League event, while Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri will line up in the 5000m. 

There will also be medallists galore in the women’s high jump, as all three podium finishers in Tokyo aim to lock down their place in the Wanda Diamond League final by competing in Brussels. Mariya Lasitskene, Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh will take on the likes of Yuliya Levchenko and Belgian star Nafi Thiam. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

University-of-Minnesota-mens-cross-country University-of-Minnesota-mens-cross-country

College

Minnesota men’s and women’s cross country 2021 schedule

The University of Minnesota men's and women's cross country programs have announced the 2021 schedule. Click to read the complete schedule.

1 day ago
CJ-Ujah-of-Great-Britain-sprinter CJ-Ujah-of-Great-Britain-sprinter

Main News

I am not a drug cheat says British sprinter CJ Ujah

British sprinter CJ Ujah said, "I am completely shocked and devastated by this news" after he was provisionally suspended after a positive drug test.

2 days ago
NC-State-Cross-Country NC-State-Cross-Country

Main News

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule

The NC State Wolfpack cross country programs have announced their schedules for the 2021 season and I am looking forward to seeing them race!

2 days ago
American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31 American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31

Main News

Marvin Bracy runs 9.98s in heats at Ed Murphey Classic, watch live

American Track League men's 100m semifinals: American Marvin Bracy ran 9.98 to qualify as the fastest running for the final at the Ed Murphey...

2 days ago