Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Record Run: McLaughlin runs 51.46, smashes world 400m hurdles record
Advertisement

Main News

Former Polish sprinter says Mboma records are "injustice against women"

Main News

Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m

Main News

Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Main News

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

Main News

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games
Sydney-McLaughlin-USA-breaks- 400m-hurdles-World-record
Sydney McLaughlin of the United States breaks the 400m hurdles World record

Main News

Record Run: McLaughlin runs 51.46, smashes world 400m hurdles record

Sydney McLaughlin lowered her own world 400m hurdles record with a 51.46 run, while Dalilah Muhammad was also inside the world record for silver.

Published

Just 24 hours after a historic race in the men’s 400m hurdles, the women’s final on Wednesday (4) resulted in a similarly mind-boggling outcome as Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record* to take gold in 51.46.

Mirroring what happened in the men’s event, Dalilah Muhammad finished second in 51.58, well inside McLaughlin’s previous world record of 51.90, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third in an area record of 52.03 – faster than Muhammad’s world record (52.16) that stood until June.

McLaughlin, drawn in lane four, had Bol (lane five) and Muhammad (lane seven) in her sights the entire way. Muhammad, the defending champion and world champion, set off at a ferocious pace, essentially challenging her rivals to go with her.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And that they did. Muhammad held a slight lead throughout, clearing each barrier just a fraction of a second before Bol and McLaughlin. As the stagger unwound on the home straight, Muhammad’s one-meter advantage over McLaughlin became more apparent, but the 21-year-old was still unable to make a dent on the long-time leader.

The final barrier proved pivotal. Both women made some minor adjustments in order to negotiate it, Muhammad shortening her stride and McLaughlin lengthening hers. By the time they touched down on the other side of the barrier, McLaughlin had moved into top gear and started to edge ahead.

She stopped the clock at 51.46 – a time which, up until 1970, would have bettered the world record in the 400m flat. Muhammad was rewarded with a lifetime best of 51.58 and Bol claimed the European record with 52.03.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Janieve Russell’s 53.08, meanwhile, is the fastest ever time for a fourth-place finish. Anna Ryzhykova (53.48) and Viktoriya Tkachuk (53.79) also finished inside 54 seconds, confirming this as the deepest 400m hurdles race in global championships history.

—World Athletics News Flash

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Christine Mboma ahead of the Tokyo 2020 women's 200m Final Christine Mboma ahead of the Tokyo 2020 women's 200m Final

Main News

Former Polish sprinter says Mboma records are “injustice against women”

Christine Mboma has been heavily criticized for breaking all these world U20 records and former Polish sprinter Marcin Urbas wants her to be tested.

12 hours ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal

Main News

Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m

Elaine Thompson-Herah becomes the second-fastest all-time in the 200m when winning the event again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Tuesday.

13 hours ago
Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record

Main News

Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Karsten Warholm ran a stunning 45.94 to smash the men's 400m hurdles world record at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday morning (3).

24 hours ago
Shaunae-Miller-Uibo-Rio-2016-Olympics Shaunae-Miller-Uibo-Rio-2016-Olympics

Main News

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

The top athletes, including Allyson Felix, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Stephenie Ann McPherson won their heats of the women's 400m at Tokyo 2020.

1 day ago