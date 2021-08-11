Shamier Little to race in the open 400m at Ed Murphey Classic

Shamier Little will once again step out of her comfort zone of running the 400 meters hurdles and line up in the women’s open 400m event at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting in Memphis, TN, on August 14-15.

Little, who is specialized in the 400m hurdles and is ranked No. 4 in the world in the event this season, has contested five open 400m races so far this term, including a pair outdoors. She has also posted personal bests in the discipline both indoor and outdoor.

In her last appearance in the one-lap event, the American clocked a lifetime best of 49.91 at the Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida, on April 10 and if her recent form is anything to take into consideration, then we could see another sub-50 seconds performance from the former Texas A&M standout.

The 26-year-old currently has the No. 11 fastest time in the world this year and is the lone entrant inside 50 seconds for 2021.

Leading the list of competition for Little is her fellow American teammate Jessica Beard, who is a three-time world champion in the 4x400m relays.

So Far this season, Beard has gone 50.38s but owns a personal best of 50.08s from 2018 so for sure she would love to finally get under 50 seconds this coming weekend.

Jamaican Anastasia Le-Roy, a three-time global relay medalist, including a gold medal winner at the 2015 world championships, is also entered in the event, along with USA’s 2011 World U18 championships 400m hurdles champion Cara Nnenya Hailey.

Women’s 400M list: Deonca Bookman, Jessica Beard, Cara Nnenya Hailey, Anastasia Le-Roy, and Shamier Little

The 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting is also a World Athletics Continental Tour event and will feature some athletes who participated in the just-concluded Olympics.