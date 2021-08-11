Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Shamier Little to race in the open 400m at Ed Murphey Classic
Advertisement

Main News

Strong women's 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic

Main News

[World records] Crouser, McLaughlin marks ratified by World Athletics

Main News

How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Main News

Edwin Moses thinks Usain Bolt's dominance wasn't good for athletics

Main News

Morhad Amdouni says water bottles were slippery, denies deliberately knocking them over
Shamier-Little-USA-In-400m-hurdles
American Shamier Little in the women's 400m hurdles

Main News

Shamier Little to race in the open 400m at Ed Murphey Classic

Shamier Little will run the open women’s 400m against Jessica Beard at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting this weekend.

Published

Shamier Little will once again step out of her comfort zone of running the 400 meters hurdles and line up in the women’s open 400m event at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting in Memphis, TN, on August 14-15.

Little, who is specialized in the 400m hurdles and is ranked No. 4 in the world in the event this season, has contested five open 400m races so far this term, including a pair outdoors. She has also posted personal bests in the discipline both indoor and outdoor.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In her last appearance in the one-lap event, the American clocked a lifetime best of 49.91 at the Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida, on April 10 and if her recent form is anything to take into consideration, then we could see another sub-50 seconds performance from the former Texas A&M standout.

The 26-year-old currently has the No. 11 fastest time in the world this year and is the lone entrant inside 50 seconds for 2021.

Leading the list of competition for Little is her fellow American teammate Jessica Beard, who is a three-time world champion in the 4x400m relays.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So Far this season, Beard has gone 50.38s but owns a personal best of 50.08s from 2018 so for sure she would love to finally get under 50 seconds this coming weekend.

Jamaican Anastasia Le-Roy, a three-time global relay medalist, including a gold medal winner at the 2015 world championships, is also entered in the event, along with USA’s 2011 World U18 championships 400m hurdles champion Cara Nnenya Hailey.

Women’s 400M list: Deonca Bookman, Jessica Beard, Cara Nnenya Hailey, Anastasia Le-Roy, and Shamier Little

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting is also a World Athletics Continental Tour event and will feature some athletes who participated in the just-concluded Olympics.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tonea Marshall for LSU in the 100m hurdles Tonea Marshall for LSU in the 100m hurdles

Main News

How to watch and follow the Sound Running Sunset Tour meet

The Sound Running Sunset Tour is part of the 2021 American Track League series and you can watch it live on FloTrack on Sunday,...

July 23, 2021
Rhonda Whyte at the American Track League in Los Angeles Rhonda Whyte at the American Track League in Los Angeles

Main News

Candace Hill takes double, Jamaicans tuned up for Tokyo at American Track League Los Angeles meeting

Report and results as Jamaicans, including Yohan Blake, fine-tuned for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the American Track League Los Angeles meeting.

July 18, 2021
Tyquendo Tracey of Jamaica in the 100m Tyquendo Tracey of Jamaica in the 100m

Main News

Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting live stream

Watch and follow the American Track League Los Angeles meeting on July 18, as several Tokyo Games bound athletes finalize preparations.

July 17, 2021
Yohan-Blake-of-Jamaica-wins-the-100m Yohan-Blake-of-Jamaica-wins-the-100m

Main News

Yohan Blake to line up in 200m at LA American Track League meeting

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake will line up in the men's 200m at the American Track League meeting in Los Angeles. Watch the live streaming!

July 17, 2021