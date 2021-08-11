Strong women’s 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic

A solid women’s 100 meters hurdles field, which includes Tonea Marshall, Taliyah Brooks, Andrea Vargas and Danielle Williams, has been assembled for the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting in Memphis, TN, on August 14-15. Click here for the complete entry list.

Marshall will enter the meeting with the fastest time among the entrants with a personal best of 12.44 seconds, which is the third quickest in the world this year.

The LSU standout was unlucky to miss out on earning a place on the US team to the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth at the trials but she will be looking to put that disappointment behind her as she heads into the tail end of her season.

Another athlete who will be seeking to move on from her Olympic trails disappointment is Taliyah Brooks who will start as a contender for a top-three spot. The American comes into this race with a season’s best of 12.61s but will be aiming to rebound from her false-start at the Sotteville-lès-Rouen in her last outing in July.

Olympian Vargas of Costa Rica who made the semifinals in Tokyo is another strong podium contender at the Ed Murphey Classic and she will certainly have her eyes on her own national record of 12.64s, set when finishing fifth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams who also missed out at competing at the Tokyo Games, is the lone Caribbean representative in the field and she takes a season’s best of 12.62s into the contest.

Americans Payton Chadwick, Tia Jones, the 2018 world U20 champion, Evonne Britton and Sharika Nelvis are also entered in the field.

The 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting is also a World Athletics Continental Tour event and will feature some athletes who participated in the just-concluded Olympics.