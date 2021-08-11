Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Strong women's 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic
Advertisement

Main News

[World records] Crouser, McLaughlin marks ratified by World Athletics

Main News

How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Main News

Edwin Moses thinks Usain Bolt's dominance wasn't good for athletics

Main News

Morhad Amdouni says water bottles were slippery, denies deliberately knocking them over

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m
Taliyah-Brooks-USA-Olympic-Trials
Taliyah Brooks at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials after her hurdles race

Main News

Strong women’s 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic

Taliyah Brooks is among a very strong women’s 100m hurdles field assembled for the Ed Murphey Classic and you can watch live streaming coverage.

Published

A solid women’s 100 meters hurdles field, which includes Tonea Marshall, Taliyah Brooks, Andrea Vargas and Danielle Williams, has been assembled for the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting in Memphis, TN, on August 14-15. Click here for the complete entry list.

Marshall will enter the meeting with the fastest time among the entrants with a personal best of 12.44 seconds, which is the third quickest in the world this year.

The LSU standout was unlucky to miss out on earning a place on the US team to the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth at the trials but she will be looking to put that disappointment behind her as she heads into the tail end of her season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Another athlete who will be seeking to move on from her Olympic trails disappointment is Taliyah Brooks who will start as a contender for a top-three spot. The American comes into this race with a season’s best of 12.61s but will be aiming to rebound from her false-start at the Sotteville-lès-Rouen in her last outing in July.

Olympian Vargas of Costa Rica who made the semifinals in Tokyo is another strong podium contender at the Ed Murphey Classic and she will certainly have her eyes on her own national record of 12.64s, set when finishing fifth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams who also missed out at competing at the Tokyo Games, is the lone Caribbean representative in the field and she takes a season’s best of 12.62s into the contest.

Americans Payton Chadwick, Tia Jones, the 2018 world U20 champion, Evonne Britton and Sharika Nelvis are also entered in the field.

The 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting is also a World Athletics Continental Tour event and will feature some athletes who participated in the just-concluded Olympics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Morad Amdouni of France celebrates 10000m gold medal Morad Amdouni of France celebrates 10000m gold medal

Main News

Morhad Amdouni says water bottles were slippery, denies deliberately knocking them over

Morhad Amdouni has dismissed claims that he intentionally knocked water bottles from a hydration table during the men's marathon at Tokyo Games.

24 hours ago
Faith-Kipyegon-of-Kenyathe-in-the-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics Faith-Kipyegon-of-Kenyathe-in-the-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics

Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir set for Prefontaine Classic Women’s 1500 rematch

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir will have their women's 1500m rematch at the Prefontaine Classic. The 2021 Prefontaine Classic is on August 20-21 at...

1 day ago
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

World Championships

Eugene and Springfield to host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Marathon and Race Walks

Eugene and Springfield in Oregon will host the Oregon22 Marathon and Race Walks competitions, organizers announced this week.

1 day ago
Nicola-McDermott-Tokyo-Olympics-womens-high-jump-final Nicola-McDermott-Tokyo-Olympics-womens-high-jump-final

Main News

Australia’s Nicola McDermott: I knew I was in PB form in Tokyo

Australian jumper Nicola McDermott said she knew she was in personal best form at the Tokyo Olympics. She went on to seat an Oceanian...

2 days ago