Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m
Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men's 400m medal chase
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m to win the gold medal

Elaine Thompson-Herah becomes the second-fastest all-time in the 200m when winning the event again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Tuesday.

Published

TOKYO — Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first woman to successfully defend a sprint double at the Olympics after she blasted to the second-fastest time in history with 21.53 seconds to win the women’s 200m at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday (3). Click here to watch the race again!

The Jamaican, who won the 100m gold medal on Saturday with the second-fastest time in history, turned on the jets again four days later to win the 200m and complete the sprint double, defending the crowns she won at Rio 2016.

READ MORE: Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Thompson-Herah improved her personal best from 21.66s, which she did twice, en route to breaking Merlene Ottey’s previous Jamaican national record of 21.64s.

Only world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner (21.34) has gone faster than the 29-year-old who is now the second-fastest woman all-time over both the 100m and 200m.

“It feels amazing to win two golds again. I have had a rough week. I haven’t slept after the 100m final,” Thompson-Herah said after completing six rounds of running.

READ: Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish

“I really had to pull it out to win the 200m. It’s a new PB (personal best) and a national record. I am so, so happy. Oh my god, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could complete another double. I can’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, rising teenage talent Christine Mboma of Namibia finished fast late again to take the silver medal in another world U20 record of 21.81s, while US champion Gabby Thomas who was the second quickest in the world all-time entering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, took bronze in 21.87s.

London 2012 silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was in the runnings for a medal but ran out of gas in the closing meters. The 100m silver medalist finished fourth in the 200m final and broke 22-seconds again with 21.94s.

