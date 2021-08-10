Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are set for another showdown this season when the two Jamaicans go head-to-head in the 100 meters at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting on August 26. Click here for starting lineups when available.

Thompson-Herah enters this clash on the back of successfully retaining her Olympic 100m and 200m titles at the just concluded Tokyo Games where she defeated Fraser-Pryce on both occasions en route to setting national and Olympic records.

The 29-year-old broke Flo Jo’s Olympic record on her way to setting a new Jamaican national record of 10.61 seconds to capture the 100m in Tokyo, with her former training partner, Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion taking the silver medal.

Meanwhile, the high-quality lineup in Lausanne will feature six of the finalists from the Tokyo Games, including Shericka Jackson, the third-place finisher in the event and the final part of the Jamaican medal sweep.

Ivorian joint African record holder Marie-Josée Ta Lou who finished fourth in the race in Japan, in addition to Swiss stars Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji who were 5th and 6th, respectively and also broke the 11-seconds barrier in the final, will face the starter as well.

Only American Teahna Daniels and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita are missing from the Olympic final lineup.

Thompson-Herah who became the first woman to repeat as Olympic double-double champion and also ran the second leg on Jamaica’s winning 4x100m relay team that also included Briana Williams, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, will go into the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting looking to stay in the hunt for another Diamond Trophy.

In the meantime, Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles has also been confirmed to race at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

However, instead of competing in his primary event, Warholm has decided to remove the barriers from his lane and take on the field in the open 400 meters.