Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

Main News

Edwin Moses thinks Usain Bolt's dominance wasn't good for athletics

Main News

Morhad Amdouni says water bottles were slippery, denies deliberately knocking them over

Main News

LSU announces cross country 2021 schedule

Main News

Australia's Nicola McDermott: I knew I was in PB form in Tokyo
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m to win the gold medal

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will battle again in the 100m at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

Published

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are set for another showdown this season when the two Jamaicans go head-to-head in the 100 meters at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting on August 26. Click here for starting lineups when available.

Thompson-Herah enters this clash on the back of successfully retaining her Olympic 100m and 200m titles at the just concluded Tokyo Games where she defeated Fraser-Pryce on both occasions en route to setting national and Olympic records.

The 29-year-old broke Flo Jo’s Olympic record on her way to setting a new Jamaican national record of 10.61 seconds to capture the 100m in Tokyo, with her former training partner, Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion taking the silver medal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the high-quality lineup in Lausanne will feature six of the finalists from the Tokyo Games, including Shericka Jackson, the third-place finisher in the event and the final part of the Jamaican medal sweep.

Ivorian joint African record holder Marie-Josée Ta Lou who finished fourth in the race in Japan, in addition to Swiss stars Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji who were 5th and 6th, respectively and also broke the 11-seconds barrier in the final, will face the starter as well.

Only American Teahna Daniels and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita are missing from the Olympic final lineup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thompson-Herah who became the first woman to repeat as Olympic double-double champion and also ran the second leg on Jamaica’s winning 4x100m relay team that also included Briana Williams, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, will go into the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting looking to stay in the hunt for another Diamond Trophy. 

In the meantime, Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles has also been confirmed to race at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

However, instead of competing in his primary event, Warholm has decided to remove the barriers from his lane and take on the field in the open 400 meters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Faith-Kipyegon-of-Kenyathe-in-the-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics Faith-Kipyegon-of-Kenyathe-in-the-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics

Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir set for Prefontaine Classic Women’s 1500 rematch

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir will have their women's 1500m rematch at the Prefontaine Classic. The 2021 Prefontaine Classic is on August 20-21 at...

7 hours ago
Andre De Grasse Canada Olympic champion Andre De Grasse Canada Olympic champion

Sticky Post

2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

Schedule for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting as several stars from the Tokyo Olympics looks to extend their impressive terms.

3 days ago
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m

Diamond League

Olympic champ Jacobs to take on Kerley at 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Tokyo 2020 100m winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs will take on Fred Kerley at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic - Diamond League meet on August 21.

3 days ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record

Diamond League

Warholm to run open 400m at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champ and world record holder in the 400m hurdles will run the open 400m at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

4 days ago