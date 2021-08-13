Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

The long-awaited clash in the women’s 100 meters is well set to take place in Eugene, as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson have all been confirmed for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

Seven of the finalists from the Olympics are returning for this world-class matchup.

In the absence of Richardson who missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after being banned for returning a positive test for marijuana at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Jamaica swept the women’s 100m podium places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish

Thompson-Herah led the way with an Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, while Fraser-Pryce ran 10.74s for the silver and Jackson picked up the bronze medal in 10.76s.

The Jamaican trio will now look for a repeat when they travel to Hayward Field in Oregon, to take on American exciting sprinter Richardson who was in top form prior to the halt in her season and was seen as a strong medal contender in Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 21-year-old who apologized for her actions during her appearance in an exclusive interview on the TODAY show last month owns a personal best of 10.72s and is the third-fastest in the world this year behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce.

READ MORE: Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed for 2021 Prefontaine Classic

With the Olympics finally done and dusted, everyone will now set their sight on the clash at the Prefontaine Classic on August 20 and 21 to see if it will live up to the hype.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou who finished fourth in Tokyo, along with Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji, and Americans Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels are also included in the lineup for Eugene.