Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic
De Grasse v Bromell in 2021 Prefontaine Classic men's 100m

Olympic champion Jacobs no longer on Prefontaine Classic 100m list

Great Britain Olympic silver medalist CJ Ujah provisionally suspended

Shamier Little to race in the open 400m at Ed Murphey Classic

Strong women's 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins the 100m at Tokyo 2020 in Olympic record time. Photo - Lucy Nicholson

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson to battle at 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

Published

The long-awaited clash in the women’s 100 meters is well set to take place in Eugene, as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson have all been confirmed for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

Seven of the finalists from the Olympics are returning for this world-class matchup.

In the absence of Richardson who missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after being banned for returning a positive test for marijuana at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Jamaica swept the women’s 100m podium places.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish

Thompson-Herah led the way with an Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, while Fraser-Pryce ran 10.74s for the silver and Jackson picked up the bronze medal in 10.76s.

The Jamaican trio will now look for a repeat when they travel to Hayward Field in Oregon, to take on American exciting sprinter Richardson who was in top form prior to the halt in her season and was seen as a strong medal contender in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old who apologized for her actions during her appearance in an exclusive interview on the TODAY show last month owns a personal best of 10.72s and is the third-fastest in the world this year behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce.

READ MORE: Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed for 2021 Prefontaine Classic

With the Olympics finally done and dusted, everyone will now set their sight on the clash at the Prefontaine Classic on August 20 and 21 to see if it will live up to the hype.

Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou who finished fourth in Tokyo, along with Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji, and Americans Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels are also included in the lineup for Eugene.

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

