Record Run: McLaughlin runs 51.46, smashes world 400m hurdles record

Former Polish sprinter says Mboma records are "injustice against women"

Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m

Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m
Stephenie-Ann-McPherson-Tokyo-2020-400m
Stephenie Ann McPherson at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women's 400m semifinal

Tokyo 2020-Felix, Miller-Uibo, Paulino, McPherson all book 400m final spots

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Allyson Felix, Marileidy Paulino and Stephenie Ann McPherson all qualified for the women’s 400m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — All the athletes who qualified for the final of the women’s 400m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games required a sub-50-seconds performance in the semifinals on Wednesday (4). Click here for the results.

Two Americans and two Jamaicans advanced to the final of the event, while defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas also secured passage into the medal race.

Pacing the list of qualifiers was Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic who ran a massive lifetime best and a national record of 49.38 seconds and looked very impressive doing so as well when winning the first semis.

Paulino who entered the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a personal best of 49.99s, looked as though she still has loads remaining in reserve and we could very see her PB come down in the final.

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod also clocked a personal best of 49.51s to finish second in the first semis, with Cuban Roxana Gomez (personal best, 49.71) and American Quanera Hayes (49.81) who finished third and fourth, respectively in the first semifinal, also progressing to the final on times.

Defending champion Miller-Uibo won the second semis in 49.60s and Bahamian also looked comfortable when taking the victory.

Great Britain’s Jodie Williams clocked a big lifetime best of 49.97s to hold on for second place behind Miller-Uibo.

The semifinal heats were closed out with a smooth victory from Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson who took the race in a PB of 49.34s. She too seems to have a lot more in reserve and I am expecting her to go even faster in the final.

American, the silver medalist to Miller-Uibo at Rio 2016, Allyson Felix set a world women’s 35 best mark of 49.89 when earning her place in the final.

Will we see a sub-49 seconds race in the medal race?

Who knows. But I wouldn’t bet against seeing at least one.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

