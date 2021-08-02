Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Main News

Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

Main News

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men's 400m medal chase

Main News

Tokyo 2020-Muhammad, McLaughlin and Bol eased into 400m hurdles final

Main News

Why Lamont Marcell Jacobs' gold medal run is a win for global athletics?
Shaunae-Miller-Uibo-Rio-2016-Olympics
Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 400m at the Rio 2016 Games

Main News

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

The top athletes, including Allyson Felix, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Stephenie Ann McPherson won their heats of the women’s 400m at Tokyo 2020.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — All the big names, including defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured passages into the semifinals of the women’s 400m on Day five of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday morning.

Miller-Uibo who will run in the final of the women’s 200m later on in the evening session, cruised through her first-round heat of the 400m to win in 50.50 seconds and qualified with the second quickest time of the day.

Advancing to the semifinals with the fastest time was Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic who clocked an impressive 50.06 seconds when taking the sixth and final heat over American Wadeline Jonathas who ran 50.93s for second place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The heat-winning time from Paulino is the fastest first-round clocking ever at a global championships.

Allyson Felix of the United States sailed through her heat to win in 50.84 and looked very easy as well with Roneisha McGregor of Jamaica following her home in 51.14.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also advancing after winning their respective heats were Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson (50.89), Great Britain’s Jodie Williams (50.99), and Jamaican Candice McLeod (51.09).

USA’s Quanera Hayes (51.07), Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (51.06), and Mexico’s Paola Moran (51.18) were also among the top qualifiers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 5 Watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 5

Main News

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Watch all the action live on Day 5 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday.

2 hours ago
Yohan Blake at Tokyo 2020 men's 100 Yohan Blake at Tokyo 2020 men's 100

Main News

Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has been pulled from the men's 200m heat with an apparent leg issue at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

2 hours ago
Kirani James at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Kirani James at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men’s 400m medal chase

Kirani James and Steven Gardiner advanced to the 400m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but record holder Wayde van Niekerk crashed out in the...

6 hours ago
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m

Main News

Why Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ gold medal run is a win for global athletics?

The men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games had it all, but no one could have predicted that Lamont Marcell Jacobs won proceed...

13 hours ago