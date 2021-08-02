Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

TOKYO, Japan — All the big names, including defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured passages into the semifinals of the women’s 400m on Day five of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday morning.

Miller-Uibo who will run in the final of the women’s 200m later on in the evening session, cruised through her first-round heat of the 400m to win in 50.50 seconds and qualified with the second quickest time of the day.

Advancing to the semifinals with the fastest time was Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic who clocked an impressive 50.06 seconds when taking the sixth and final heat over American Wadeline Jonathas who ran 50.93s for second place.

The heat-winning time from Paulino is the fastest first-round clocking ever at a global championships.

Allyson Felix of the United States sailed through her heat to win in 50.84 and looked very easy as well with Roneisha McGregor of Jamaica following her home in 51.14.

Also advancing after winning their respective heats were Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson (50.89), Great Britain’s Jodie Williams (50.99), and Jamaican Candice McLeod (51.09).

USA’s Quanera Hayes (51.07), Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (51.06), and Mexico’s Paola Moran (51.18) were also among the top qualifiers.