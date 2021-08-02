Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

After failing to make the final of the 100 meters and complaining about some discomfort in his legs during the semifinals, Yohan Blake will not feature in the 200m on Tuesday.

The 2012 London Olympic silver medalist was slated to compete in both the short sprint events after finishing second at the Jamaica Trials, but his name was not among the list of starters in any of the heats in the latest release.

“My leg has been bothering me,” said Blake after finishing sixth in his semifinal heat in the 100m on Saturday. “I couldn’t find the power in my leg to do what I want. So when I reached the middle of the race, I just couldn’t push the way I wanted to.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

His countrymen, Julian Forte and Rasheed Dwyer, however, are set to represent the nation as they look to lift the mood in the camp, following the disappointments in the 100m.

NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia will make his Olympic debut in the event when he races from the fifth heat and from lane 2. The Florida Gators freshman comes in with a seasonal and personal best of 19.91 seconds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Canadian Aaron Brown who has also broken 20-seconds in his career before and William Reais of Switzerland are slated to race against Fahnbulleh in the fifth heat.

World champion and current world leader Noah Lyles of the United States will begin his quest to win the Olympic title when he lines up in the seven and final heat against Forte and Joseph Amoah of Ghana who represented Coppin State University at the NCAA championships.

Canadian Andre De Grasse who has already won a bronze medal in the 100m, will start his hunt for a gold medal in the 200m and he will race from heat three. Erriyon Knighton, the 17-year-old American sensation, Adam Gemili of Great Britain, USA’s

Kenny Bednarek and Alonso Edward of Panama are also among the list of starters in the men’s 200m heats.