Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake
How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men's 400m medal chase

Tokyo 2020-Muhammad, McLaughlin and Bol eased into 400m hurdles final

Why Lamont Marcell Jacobs' gold medal run is a win for global athletics?

Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah runs 21.66 in 200m semifinals; Fraser-Pryce advanced too
Yohan Blake at Tokyo 2020 men's 100
Yohan Blake of Jamaica at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before the men's 100

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has been pulled from the men’s 200m heat with an apparent leg issue at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

After failing to make the final of the 100 meters and complaining about some discomfort in his legs during the semifinals, Yohan Blake will not feature in the 200m on Tuesday.

The 2012 London Olympic silver medalist was slated to compete in both the short sprint events after finishing second at the Jamaica Trials, but his name was not among the list of starters in any of the heats in the latest release.

“My leg has been bothering me,” said Blake after finishing sixth in his semifinal heat in the 100m on Saturday. “I couldn’t find the power in my leg to do what I want. So when I reached the middle of the race, I just couldn’t push the way I wanted to.”

His countrymen, Julian Forte and Rasheed Dwyer, however, are set to represent the nation as they look to lift the mood in the camp, following the disappointments in the 100m.

NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia will make his Olympic debut in the event when he races from the fifth heat and from lane 2. The Florida Gators freshman comes in with a seasonal and personal best of 19.91 seconds.

Canadian Aaron Brown who has also broken 20-seconds in his career before and William Reais of Switzerland are slated to race against Fahnbulleh in the fifth heat.

World champion and current world leader Noah Lyles of the United States will begin his quest to win the Olympic title when he lines up in the seven and final heat against Forte and Joseph Amoah of Ghana who represented Coppin State University at the NCAA championships.

Canadian Andre De Grasse who has already won a bronze medal in the 100m, will start his hunt for a gold medal in the 200m and he will race from heat three. Erriyon Knighton, the 17-year-old American sensation, Adam Gemili of Great Britain, USA’s
Kenny Bednarek and Alonso Edward of Panama are also among the list of starters in the men’s 200m heats.

