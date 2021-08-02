Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah runs 21.66 in 200m semifinals; Fraser-Pryce advanced too
Advertisement

Main News

Breaking: Shericka Jackson fails to qualify for 200m semis

Main News

How to watch Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 4

Main News

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest track and field medal count from the Olympics

Main News

McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot - Watch it live

Main News

Thompson-Herah starts 200m title defense after 100m record-breaking display
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah runs 21.66 in 200m semifinals; Fraser-Pryce advanced too

Elaine Thompson-Herah qualified the fastest from the semifinals of the women’s 200m with a 21.66s performance. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes the final.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — Elaine Thompson-Herah qualified with the fastest time from the semifinals of the women’s 200m after equaling her personal best of 21.66 seconds to sail into the final of the event and stayed on course to become the first woman to complete an Olympic sprint double-double.

Thompson-Herah, the returning champion from the 2016 Games in Rio, was in top form when winning her heat despite being drawn in lane eight. The Jamaican build a lead in the opening 100m and then maintained her advantage to equal her own sixth-fastest time on the all-time list.

Christine Mboma of Namibia improved her own national record and personal best when she followed Thompson-Herah home in second place in 21.97s, clipping American champion Gabby Thomas at the line for the automatic qualifying spot. Thomas, however, the second-fastest all-time and world leader with 21.61s, managed to still advance on time after clocking 22.01s in third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also securing passage into the final of the women’s 200m is London 2012 silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with the Jamaican cruising to victory in her semifinal heat in 22.13s.

She is well on her way to break 22-seconds for the second time in her career after running a lifetime best of 21.79 to win at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials.

Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia followed her home in 22.40s to join her teammate Mboma in the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, Marie-Josee Ta Lou ran 22.11 to take the other semifinal heat, beating Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.14) and Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji (22.26).

The women’s 200m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is on Tuesday, August 3.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch Tokyo 2020 live streaming day 4 Watch Tokyo 2020 live streaming day 4

Main News

How to watch Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 4

Day four at Tokyo 2020 will get going on Monday and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage and follow the...

12 hours ago
Sydney McLaughlin of USA in the 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Sydney McLaughlin of USA in the 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020

Main News

McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot – Watch it live

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Femke Bol are all lining up in the 400m hurdles semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Monday.

15 hours ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica Tokyo 2020 Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica Tokyo 2020

Main News

Thompson-Herah starts 200m title defense after 100m record-breaking display

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Gabby Thomas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson to open women's 200m account in Tokyo.

19 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic 100m Tokyo 2020 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic 100m

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s Olympics 100m gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy become the first man since Athen 2004 to win the men's 100m at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020...

21 hours ago