Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah runs 21.66 in 200m semifinals; Fraser-Pryce advanced too

TOKYO, Japan — Elaine Thompson-Herah qualified with the fastest time from the semifinals of the women’s 200m after equaling her personal best of 21.66 seconds to sail into the final of the event and stayed on course to become the first woman to complete an Olympic sprint double-double.

Thompson-Herah, the returning champion from the 2016 Games in Rio, was in top form when winning her heat despite being drawn in lane eight. The Jamaican build a lead in the opening 100m and then maintained her advantage to equal her own sixth-fastest time on the all-time list.

Christine Mboma of Namibia improved her own national record and personal best when she followed Thompson-Herah home in second place in 21.97s, clipping American champion Gabby Thomas at the line for the automatic qualifying spot. Thomas, however, the second-fastest all-time and world leader with 21.61s, managed to still advance on time after clocking 22.01s in third.

Also securing passage into the final of the women’s 200m is London 2012 silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with the Jamaican cruising to victory in her semifinal heat in 22.13s.

She is well on her way to break 22-seconds for the second time in her career after running a lifetime best of 21.79 to win at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials.

Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia followed her home in 22.40s to join her teammate Mboma in the final.

Elsewhere, Marie-Josee Ta Lou ran 22.11 to take the other semifinal heat, beating Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.14) and Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji (22.26).

The women’s 200m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is on Tuesday, August 3.