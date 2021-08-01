Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m
Advertisement

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's Olympics 100m gold

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Watch the men's 100m semifinal live

Main News

Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women's shot put with 20.58

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela world record
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela break the triple jump world record at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela bounded out to 15.67 meters to break the women’s triple jump world record at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday.

Published

TOKYO, Japan – Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela bounded out to 15.67 meters with her last attempt of the competition to set a new world record in the women’s triple jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday. She had already won the gold medal prior to breaking the world record.

Rojas who started the contest by breaking the Olympic record of 15.39m in the first round with a jump of 15.41m, confirmed her status as the best-ever in the event when she smashed the previous record of 15.50m which was set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden.

The world record achievement in Tokyo on Sunday was well received by many of her fellow challengers who had watch the Venezuelan flirted around the previous mark for months leading up the Olympic Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am lost for words,” she said. “I can’t describe this feeling and this moment. Gold medal winner, with an Olympic record, and a world record.

“Wow! It is a fantastic night,” said Rojas, who became the first Venezuelan woman to win am Olympic gold medal.

“I was looking for it [the record], I knew we had that distance in my legs to get it today,” she added after adding gold to her silver medal from the Rio 2016 Games. “I was failing a bit in the technical aspect, but the last jump was one to give everything, and it was like that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal established a new national record of 15.01 meters to collect the silver medal, while Rojas’ training partner, Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze medal and also set a national record of 14.87m.

Rojas, the two-time world champion, was improving from the silver medal she won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“I focused on giving my best, enjoying, and it came out,” Rojas added. “It makes me happy. I have to enjoy it now, and live the experience.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas

Main News

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women’s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts are strong gold medal favorites in the women's triple jump and the pair will open competition at Tokyo 2020...

3 days ago
Shanieka Ricketts at the world championships Shanieka Ricketts at the world championships

Main News

Shanieka Ricketts targeting 15m at Tokyo 2020; In the best shape ever

Shanieka Ricketts is targeting jumps over 15 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after her coach said the Jamaican is in the shape...

5 days ago
Ryan-Crouser-breaks-shot-put-world-record Ryan-Crouser-breaks-shot-put-world-record

Main News

World leading marks ahead of Tokyo 2020 track and field start

The following are the latest and most updated world leading marks before the start of track and field competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic...

6 days ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record

Press Releases

World Athletics ratified world records of Warholm, Gidey, Holloway

Letesenbet Gidey, Sifan Hassan, Keely Hodgkinson, Grant Holloway, and Karsten Warholm world records have been ratified by World Athletics.

6 days ago