Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women's shot put with 20.58

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

Why did Andwuelle Wright and Sparkle Ann McKnight removed from Tokyo 2020?
Trayvon Bromell at the Monaco Diamond League
American sprinter Trayvon Bromell at the Monaco Diamond League

Tokyo 2020: Watch the men’s 100m semifinal live

You can the live streaming coverage of the men’s 100m semifinal at Tokyo 2020. Can Trayvon Bromell make it to the final? Or will he be pushed out?

Watch live streaming coverage of the men’s 100 meters semifinals on day three of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday (1). Click here to starting streaming the coverage online which will get underway at 6:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. in Tokyo.

After a shaky start in his opening heat on Saturday, world leader Trayvon Bromell will look to return to his best when he races from semifinal two here in the evening session.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

The American leads the world with a time of 9.77 seconds, but only advanced on time from his heat after finishing out of the automatic spots in his race in 10.05s. His time was easily inside the overall average performances, but it was the way Bromell looked in his race that had many being concerned.

The 26-year-old will start against the likes of Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke of Nigeria, Rohan Browning of Australia, Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville in his semifinal.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: De Grasse leads 100m qualifiers with 9.91

Canadian Andre De Grasse looked very good in qualifiers when running 9.91s to advance as the fastest from the heats and he will take up a spot in the first semifinal against Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Fred Kerley of the USA.

The third semifinal is loaded with talents and it will include Ronnie Baker of USA, the Italian record holder Marcell Jacobs, Akani Simbine of South Africa, and China’s standout man Bingtian Su.

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

