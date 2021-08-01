Tokyo 2020: Watch the men’s 100m semifinal live

Watch live streaming coverage of the men’s 100 meters semifinals on day three of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday (1). Click here to starting streaming the coverage online which will get underway at 6:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. in Tokyo.

After a shaky start in his opening heat on Saturday, world leader Trayvon Bromell will look to return to his best when he races from semifinal two here in the evening session.

The American leads the world with a time of 9.77 seconds, but only advanced on time from his heat after finishing out of the automatic spots in his race in 10.05s. His time was easily inside the overall average performances, but it was the way Bromell looked in his race that had many being concerned.

The 26-year-old will start against the likes of Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke of Nigeria, Rohan Browning of Australia, Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville in his semifinal.

Canadian Andre De Grasse looked very good in qualifiers when running 9.91s to advance as the fastest from the heats and he will take up a spot in the first semifinal against Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Fred Kerley of the USA.

The third semifinal is loaded with talents and it will include Ronnie Baker of USA, the Italian record holder Marcell Jacobs, Akani Simbine of South Africa, and China’s standout man Bingtian Su.