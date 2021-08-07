Tokyo Olympic men’s 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot

The following is the final results of the men’s 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games with Jakob Ingebrigtsen finally getting the better of Timothy Cheruiyot after losing the previous 10 head-to-head matchups.

Ingebrigtsen entered the Olympics as one of the medal contenders, and the young Norwegian showed just why after he powered away from his rivals down the home straight to produce an Olympic and European record of 3:28.32 for the victory.

World champion Cheruiyot who leads the world with a time of 3:28.28 was hoping to replicate that performance in Tokyo but found it difficult to match the speed of the 20-year-old Ingebrigtsen who pulled away in the later stages of the race and even had time to celebrate before the line.

Still, Cheruiyot ran very well to take the silver medal in 3:29.01, and just held off Great Britain’s Josh Kerr who clocked a personal best of 3:29.05 for the bronze medal at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Kerr said after the race that he intends to rest for the remainder of the season in an effort to start his preparations on time ahead of a busy schedule in 2022.

Meanwhile, there were lifetime best for the next three athletes that followed with Abel Kipsang (3:29.56), Adel Mechaal (3:30.77) and American Cole Hocker (3:31.40) who all finished well inside the previous Olympic record time 3:32.07.

A total of five personal bests were accomplished in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympic Men’s 1500m Results

1 3081 NOR Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 3:28.32 OR 2 2770 KEN Timothy CHERUIYOT 3:29.01 3 2052 GBR Josh KERR 3:29.05 PB 4 2779 KEN Abel KIPSANG 3:29.56 PB 5 1805 ESP Adel MECHAAL 3:30.77 PB 6 3933 USA Cole HOCKER 3:31.40 PB 7 1091 AUS Stewart MCSWEYN 3:31.91 8 3205 POL Michał ROZMYS 3:32.67 PB 9 2049 GBR Jake HEYWARD 3:34.43 10 2070 GBR Jake WIGHTMAN 3:35.09 11 1085 AUS Oliver HOARE 3:35.79 12 2878 LUX Charles GRETHEN 3:36.80 13 1792 ESP Ignacio FONTES 3:38.56