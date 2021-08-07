Connect with us

Tokyo Olympic men's 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway wins men 1500m at Tokyo Olympics

Report and results of the men’s 1500m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen finally defeated Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot and go 1-10 in the 11 clashes over 1500m.

Published

The following is the final results of the men’s 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games with Jakob Ingebrigtsen finally getting the better of Timothy Cheruiyot after losing the previous 10 head-to-head matchups.

Ingebrigtsen entered the Olympics as one of the medal contenders, and the young Norwegian showed just why after he powered away from his rivals down the home straight to produce an Olympic and European record of 3:28.32 for the victory.

World champion Cheruiyot who leads the world with a time of 3:28.28 was hoping to replicate that performance in Tokyo but found it difficult to match the speed of the 20-year-old Ingebrigtsen who pulled away in the later stages of the race and even had time to celebrate before the line.

READ MORE: Women’s 10,000m results: Sifan Hassan holds off Gidey, Gezahegne in Tokyo

Still, Cheruiyot ran very well to take the silver medal in 3:29.01, and just held off Great Britain’s Josh Kerr who clocked a personal best of 3:29.05 for the bronze medal at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Kerr said after the race that he intends to rest for the remainder of the season in an effort to start his preparations on time ahead of a busy schedule in 2022.

Meanwhile, there were lifetime best for the next three athletes that followed with Abel Kipsang (3:29.56), Adel Mechaal (3:30.77) and American Cole Hocker (3:31.40) who all finished well inside the previous Olympic record time 3:32.07.

A total of five personal bests were accomplished in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympic Men’s 1500m Results

13081NORJakob INGEBRIGTSEN3:28.32 OR
22770KENTimothy CHERUIYOT3:29.01
32052GBRJosh KERR3:29.05 PB
42779KENAbel KIPSANG3:29.56 PB
51805ESPAdel MECHAAL3:30.77 PB
63933USACole HOCKER3:31.40 PB
71091AUSStewart MCSWEYN3:31.91
83205POLMichał ROZMYS3:32.67 PB
92049GBRJake HEYWARD3:34.43
102070GBRJake WIGHTMAN3:35.09
111085AUSOliver HOARE3:35.79
122878LUXCharles GRETHEN3:36.80
131792ESPIgnacio FONTES3:38.56
