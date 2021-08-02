Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

TOKYO — Karsten Warholm of Norway has smashed his own world record on his way to winning the gold medal in the men’s 400-meters hurdles in a stunning 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday morning.

The two-time world champion broke his own previous world record of 46.70s in what was one of the best races in athletics history.

Warholm went out hard, as he always does, and they powered away from American to seal the title and captured his first Olympic crown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Benjamin recorded a North American record of 46.17s for second place while Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos continues his fruitful 2021 campaign by taking the bronze medal in 46.72s to set a South American record.

The world record race accounted for two area records and three national records.

Kyron McMaster posted a British Virgin Islands national record with 47.08 for fourth place, while Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba ran 47.12 in fifth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yasmani Copello set a Turkey national record with 47.81 for sixth place and Rasmus Mägi improved Estonia’s national record with his 48.11 ran for seventh.