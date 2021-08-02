Connect with us

Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record
Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men's 400m medal chase

Tokyo 2020-Muhammad, McLaughlin and Bol eased into 400m hurdles final
Karsten Warholm ran a stunning 45.94 to smash the men’s 400m hurdles world record at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday morning (3).

TOKYO — Karsten Warholm of Norway has smashed his own world record on his way to winning the gold medal in the men’s 400-meters hurdles in a stunning 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday morning.

The two-time world champion broke his own previous world record of 46.70s in what was one of the best races in athletics history.

Warholm went out hard, as he always does, and they powered away from American to seal the title and captured his first Olympic crown.

Benjamin recorded a North American record of 46.17s for second place while Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos continues his fruitful 2021 campaign by taking the bronze medal in 46.72s to set a South American record.

The world record race accounted for two area records and three national records.

Kyron McMaster posted a British Virgin Islands national record with 47.08 for fourth place, while Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba ran 47.12 in fifth.

Yasmani Copello set a Turkey national record with 47.81 for sixth place and Rasmus Mägi improved Estonia’s national record with his 48.11 ran for seventh.

