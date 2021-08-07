USA women’s 4x400m splits, Mu and Muhammad posted sub-49 seconds

The following are the unofficial splits for each American athlete during their dominant run to win the women’s 4x400m relay gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday (7).

Spoiled for choices on the roster, the USA assembled an all-star team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to clock a time of 3:16.85, the fifth-fastest time in history.

According to the stats gurus, anchor leg runner and Olympic 800m champion, Mu ran the fastest split on the winning time after carrying the baton home in 48.32 seconds.

However, she wasn’t the only one to break 49 seconds on their leg as 400m hurdles silver medalist Muhammad ran an impressive 48.94s on the third leg.

Felix, the open 400m bronze medalist clocked 49.38s on the second leg, and 400m hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder McLaughlin got the team off to a strong start with a leg that was timed at 50.21s, as the USA ran the third-fastest time on the nation’s all-time list.

With the win, Felix also collected her 11th Olympic medal, including seven golds extending, en route to surpassing Carl Lewis’ U.S. track and field medal record in what was her last appearance at the Games.

Meanwhile, Poland continued their impressive showing in Tokyo after setting a national record with 3:20.53 to take the silver medal, while Jamaica, running with 100m bronze medalist and 4x100m gold medalist Shericka Jackson on the second leg, grabbed the bronze medal with a time of 3:21.24.

TEAM USA WOMEN’S 4X400 SPLITS:

Sydney McLaughlin 50.21

Allyson Felix 49.38

Dalilah Muhammad 48.94

Athing Mu 48.32