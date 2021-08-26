Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne
Advertisement

Main News

Ilya Ivanyuk secures HJ win at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Main News

Four World U20 records set at Nairobi21

Main News

How to watch and follow Hungarian GP Series Budapest meeting

Main News

Del Ponte continues post-Olympic form with win in Bern
Shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-lausanne-diamond-league
Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m at Lausanne Diamond League

Main News

[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Watch video highlights of Fraser-Pryce clocking a personal best and meeting record of 10.60 beat Thompson-Herah in the 100m in Lausanne Thursday.

Published

Jamaica women’s sprinters extended their sweep of the 100 meters event to three straight meetings after the trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson sealed the podium places at the 2021 Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, on Thursday (26).

Watch the video highlights of Fraser-Pryce clocking a personal best and meeting record of 10.60 seconds to claim the victory in the women’s 100m and handed Thompson-Herah her first defeat in a final since the Jamaica Olympic Trials in June.

On Thursday in Lausanne, the two fastest women alive met for the fifth straight time this season and Fraser-Pryce, who suffered defeats to Thompson-Herah on the previous three clashes leading into this Diamond League event, used a bullet start to help generate a big advantage over her countrywoman before holding her off for the victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prior to this race, Fraser-Pryce had a personal best of 10.63secs which she obtained in Kingston, Jamaica, in May of this year.

Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman ever, who was coming off her outstanding 10.54sec performance to win at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field at the weekend, finished second this time in a swift 10.64secs. Her performance is the fastest-ever time in a losing effort.

“My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done personal best 4 times in a month so that´s amazing for sure,” the Olympic sprint double champion said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, who also finished third in Eugene, clocked 10.92secs for third place again behind her compatriots.

Ivory Coast sprinter Marie josée Ta Lou was fourth with a time of 10.94secs, with Daryll Neita of Great Britain setting a new personal best of 10.96secs for fifth and Swiss national record holder Ajla Del Ponte running 10.97secs for sixth place.

Track and field fans will not have to wait very long for another rematch as Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson are all scheduled to face off again in Paris over the weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click here for the results

In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Karsten Warholm men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Karsten Warholm men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Watch live streaming of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday. The Athletissima live action starts at 12 pm ET.

1 day ago
Norway-star-runner-Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-Prefontaine-Classic Norway-star-runner-Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-Prefontaine-Classic

Main News

Results: 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Here are the complete results from the two-day 2021 Prefontaine Classic - Diamond League meeting here at Hayward Field on Aug. 20-21.

4 days ago
Michael Johnson in the men's 400m Michael Johnson in the men's 400m

Main News

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

American sprint legend Michael Johnson blasts NBC for not interviewing the fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah after Prefontaine Classic run.

5 days ago
Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm 400m hurdles world record

Main News

Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm have been added to the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

August 17, 2021