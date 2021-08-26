[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Jamaica women’s sprinters extended their sweep of the 100 meters event to three straight meetings after the trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson sealed the podium places at the 2021 Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, on Thursday (26).

Watch the video highlights of Fraser-Pryce clocking a personal best and meeting record of 10.60 seconds to claim the victory in the women’s 100m and handed Thompson-Herah her first defeat in a final since the Jamaica Olympic Trials in June.

On Thursday in Lausanne, the two fastest women alive met for the fifth straight time this season and Fraser-Pryce, who suffered defeats to Thompson-Herah on the previous three clashes leading into this Diamond League event, used a bullet start to help generate a big advantage over her countrywoman before holding her off for the victory.

Prior to this race, Fraser-Pryce had a personal best of 10.63secs which she obtained in Kingston, Jamaica, in May of this year.

Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman ever, who was coming off her outstanding 10.54sec performance to win at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field at the weekend, finished second this time in a swift 10.64secs. Her performance is the fastest-ever time in a losing effort.

“My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done personal best 4 times in a month so that´s amazing for sure,” the Olympic sprint double champion said.

Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, who also finished third in Eugene, clocked 10.92secs for third place again behind her compatriots.

Ivory Coast sprinter Marie josée Ta Lou was fourth with a time of 10.94secs, with Daryll Neita of Great Britain setting a new personal best of 10.96secs for fifth and Swiss national record holder Ajla Del Ponte running 10.97secs for sixth place.

Track and field fans will not have to wait very long for another rematch as Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson are all scheduled to face off again in Paris over the weekend.

