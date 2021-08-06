Where does Athing Mu rank on women’s 800m all-time list?

Athing Mu clocked 1:55.21 to win the women’s 800 meters title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and win many hearts around the world, but where does her performance rank on the women’s 800m all-time list.

The teenage prodigy is trending toward becoming the face of USA middle distance running and is even being tipped to dominate the two-lap event for many years to come.

She introduced herself to the global world with a standout performance on her Olympic debut and then admitted that she was kind of expecting the win after the first two rounds.

Mu put away a very strong field to become the first American to win the Olympic 800m since Madeline Manning won the title at the 1968 Games, while setting a new national record and moved up to the No. 11 position on the all-time list behind the 1:53.28 world record of Czech Republic’s Jarmila Kratochvílová, set back in 1983.

She improved the previous 1:55.61 American record of Ajee’ Wilson in a race to produced four personal bests, two national records and a season’s best.

“It’s awesome. I feel like I’ve just accomplished one of my goals. I just wanted to be a medalist,” Mu, the 19-year-old star who was born to South Sudanese parents who migrated to the United States over 20 years ago, told reporters after her victory.

“I wasn’t really putting gold on that, but as it got closer to the final today, I was like, ‘Yeah, we want gold.’ “

Women’s 800m All-time List

1 1:53.28 WR Jarmila Kratochvílová CZE 26 Jan 51 1 München 26 Jul 1983 2 1:53.43 NR Nadezhda Olizarenko UKR 28 Nov 53 1 OG Moskva 27 Jul 1980 3 1:54.01 AR WU20R Pamela Jelimo KEN 5 Dec 89 1 WK Zürich 29 Aug 2008 4 1:54.25 NR Caster Semenya RSA 7 Jan 91 1 Meet Paris Paris 30 Jun 2018 5 1:54.44 AR Ana Fidelia Quirot CUB 23 Mar 63 1 Barcelona 9 Sep 1989 6 1:54.81 NR Olga Mineyeva RUS 1 Sep 52 2 OG Moskva 27 Jul 1980 7 1:54.94 Tatyana Kazankina RUS 17 Dec 51 1 OG Montréal 26 Jul 1976 8 1:55.05 NR Doina Melinte ROU 27 Dec 56 1 Bucureşti 1 Aug 1982 9 1:55.19 NR Maria Mutola MOZ 27 Oct 72 1 WK Zürich 17 Aug 1994 9 1:55.19 NR Jolanda Batagelj SLO 12 Sep 76 1 NA Heusden 20 Jul 2002 11 1:55.21 NR AU20R Athing Mu USA 8 Jun 02 1 OG Tokyo 3 Aug 2021 12 1:55.26 NR NU23R Sigrun Wodars GER 7 Nov 65 1 WC Roma 31 Aug 1987 13 1:55.32 Christine Wachtel GER 6 Jan 65 2 WC Roma 31 Aug 1987 14 1:55.42 NR NU23R Nikolina Shtereva BUL 21 Jan 55 2 OG Montréal 26 Jul 1976 15 1:55.46 Tatyana Providokhina RUS 26 Mar 53 3 OG Moskva 27 Jul 1980 16 1:55.47 NR Francine Niyonsaba BDI 5 May 93 2 Herc Monaco 21 Jul 2017 17 1:55.54 NR Ellen van Langen NED 9 Feb 66 1 OG Barcelona 3 Aug 1992 17 1:55.54 AR WYB19 Liu Dong CHN 24 Dec 73 1 NG Beijing 9 Sep 1993 19 1:55.56 Lyubov Gurina RUS 6 Aug 57 3 WC Roma 31 Aug 1987 20 1:55.60 Elfi Zinn GER 24 Aug 53 3 OG Montréal 26 Jul 1976

Source: Tilastopaja