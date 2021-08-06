Connect with us

Where does Athing Mu rank on women's 800m all-time list?
Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

Athing Mu of USA after winning Olympic 800m gold medal in Tokyo

Where does Athing Mu rank on women’s 800m all-time list?

American Athing Mu is ranked No. 11 on women’s 800m all-time list after winning the women’s Tokyo Olympic Games title with 1:55.21. Here’s the list.

Published

Athing Mu clocked 1:55.21 to win the women’s 800 meters title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and win many hearts around the world, but where does her performance rank on the women’s 800m all-time list.

The teenage prodigy is trending toward becoming the face of USA middle distance running and is even being tipped to dominate the two-lap event for many years to come.

She introduced herself to the global world with a standout performance on her Olympic debut and then admitted that she was kind of expecting the win after the first two rounds.

Mu put away a very strong field to become the first American to win the Olympic 800m since Madeline Manning won the title at the 1968 Games, while setting a new national record and moved up to the No. 11 position on the all-time list behind the 1:53.28 world record of Czech Republic’s Jarmila Kratochvílová, set back in 1983.

She improved the previous 1:55.61 American record of Ajee’ Wilson in a race to produced four personal bests, two national records and a season’s best.

“It’s awesome. I feel like I’ve just accomplished one of my goals. I just wanted to be a medalist,” Mu, the 19-year-old star who was born to South Sudanese parents who migrated to the United States over 20 years ago, told reporters after her victory.

“I wasn’t really putting gold on that, but as it got closer to the final today, I was like, ‘Yeah, we want gold.’ “

Women’s 800m All-time List

11:53.28WRJarmila KratochvílováCZE26 Jan 511München26 Jul 1983
21:53.43NRNadezhda OlizarenkoUKR28 Nov 531OGMoskva27 Jul 1980
31:54.01AR WU20RPamela JelimoKEN5 Dec 891WKZürich29 Aug 2008
41:54.25NRCaster SemenyaRSA7 Jan 911Meet ParisParis30 Jun 2018
51:54.44ARAna Fidelia QuirotCUB23 Mar 631Barcelona9 Sep 1989
61:54.81NROlga MineyevaRUS1 Sep 522OGMoskva27 Jul 1980
71:54.94Tatyana KazankinaRUS17 Dec 511OGMontréal26 Jul 1976
81:55.05NRDoina MelinteROU27 Dec 561Bucureşti1 Aug 1982
91:55.19NRMaria MutolaMOZ27 Oct 721WKZürich17 Aug 1994
91:55.19NRJolanda BatageljSLO12 Sep 761NAHeusden20 Jul 2002
111:55.21NR AU20RAthing MuUSA8 Jun 021OGTokyo3 Aug 2021
121:55.26NR NU23RSigrun WodarsGER7 Nov 651WCRoma31 Aug 1987
131:55.32Christine WachtelGER6 Jan 652WCRoma31 Aug 1987
141:55.42NR NU23RNikolina ShterevaBUL21 Jan 552OGMontréal26 Jul 1976
151:55.46Tatyana ProvidokhinaRUS26 Mar 533OGMoskva27 Jul 1980
161:55.47NRFrancine NiyonsabaBDI5 May 932HercMonaco21 Jul 2017
171:55.54NREllen van LangenNED9 Feb 661OGBarcelona3 Aug 1992
171:55.54AR WYB19Liu DongCHN24 Dec 731NGBeijing9 Sep 1993
191:55.56Lyubov GurinaRUS6 Aug 573WCRoma31 Aug 1987
201:55.60Elfi ZinnGER24 Aug 533OGMontréal26 Jul 1976

Source: Tilastopaja

