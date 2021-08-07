Connect with us

Women's 10,000m results: Sifan Hassan holds off Gidey, Gezahegne in Tokyo
USA women's 4x400m splits, Mu and Muhammad posted sub-49 seconds

Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast
Sifan-HASSAN-From-Netherlands-Women's-10000m
Sifan Hassan reacts after winning the women's 10000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 7, 2021

TOKYO, Japan — Sifan Hassan went into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games targeting three gold medals. She ended her quest for glory with two but stood on the podium three times after adding a bronze medal to the collection.

After winning a gold medal in the 5000m and bronze in the 1500m, Hassan closed out her Olympic campaign with gold in the women’s 10,000m when she pulled away in the home straight to win in 29:55.32.

The Dutch star revealed that she tends to compete angry after losing a race and she distributed some of that mental toughness over the 25 lap race en route to pulling away from world record holder Letesenbet Gidey and Kalkidan Gezahegne to strike gold after the trio had broken away from the field with about 2000m left in the contest.

READ THIS: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

Gezahegne of Bahrain who was a medal contender entering the Games, lived up to the billing as she held on for the silver medal in 29:56.18 and Ethiopian Gidey, who led for the final seven kilometres, faded in the last 110m but still managed to secure the bronze medal with 30:01.72.

Gidey who owns the world record with 29:01.03, led for most of the race as neither Hassan who was running on tired legs nor Gezahegne were interested in pacing the pack.

The race saw three personal bests and a national record from Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi, while four competitors didn’t finish the race and Tsehay Gemechu of Ethiopia got disqualified.

The top American finisher was Emily Sisson who ran 31:09.58 for 10th place.

12993Sifan HASSAN NED29:55.32G
21346Kalkidan GEZAHEGNE BRN29:56.18S
31845Letesenbet GIDEY ETH30:01.72B
42763Hellen OBIRI KEN30:24.27PB
51163Francine NIYONSABA BDI30:41.93NR
62754Irene Chebet CHEPTAI KEN30:44.00PB
72665Ririka HIRONAKA JPN31:00.71PB
82113Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER31:01.97
92013Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR31:04.46
103892Emily SISSON USA31:09.58
113658Yasemin CAN TUR31:10.05SB
123890Karissa SCHWEIZER USA31:19.96
133872Alicia MONSON USA31:21.36
141409Andrea SECCAFIEN CAN31:36.36
151744Dolshi TESFU ERI31:37.98
162751Sheila CHELANGAT KEN31:48.23
172008Jessica JUDD GBR31:56.80
183549Meraf BAHTA SWE32:10.49
193098Camille BUSCOMB NZL32:10.49SB
203384Dominique SCOTT RSA32:14.05
212675Hitomi NIIYA JPN32:23.87SB
222661Yuka ANDO JPN32:40.77
232365Selamawit TEFERI ISR32:46.46
243700Mercyline CHELANGAT UGA33:10.90
1843Tsigie GEBRESELAMA ETHDNF
3073Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NORDNF
2996Susan KRUMINS NEDDNF
3552Sarah LAHTI SWEDNF
1844Tsehay GEMECHU ETHDQ
In this article:, ,
Written By

