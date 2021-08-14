Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

World Athletics U20 Championships moved a day later, how to watch live
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Main News

De Grasse v Bromell in 2021 Prefontaine Classic men's 100m

Main News

Olympic champion Jacobs no longer on Prefontaine Classic 100m list
World Athletics U20 Championships
World Athletics U20 Championships

Main News

World Athletics U20 Championships moved a day later, how to watch live

The World Athletics U20 Championships will begin in a few days but has been pushed back a day later due to COVID-19. Check out the rest inside.

Published

The World Athletics U20 Championships scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya between 17-22 August will now begin one day later on Wednesday 18 August, finishing on Sunday 22 August.

The impact of Covid on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge. However, the full athletics programme is able to be accommodated across five days rather than five-and-a-half days with minimal impact on the athletes attending from more than 100 countries.

READ MORE: 2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new schedule delivers a fuller and faster-paced event and we are delighted that the broadcast rights for these championships have been taken up by more than 14 countries, with 12 of them showing the event live. For all other countries, World Athletics will be livestreaming the morning and evening sessions on its YouTube channel. Full details of how to watch the event will be issued in the coming days.

Over the past 18 months World Athletics has been determined to give athletes as many opportunities as possible to compete, despite the complex conditions the world still faces in fighting the pandemic. We would like to thank our athletes and their teams, our suppliers and the local organising committee in Kenya for accommodating this change and working collaboratively in challenging times to stage a great championships for these young, promising athletes as they begin their athletics journey.

The next four years offers unprecedented opportunities for these promising young athletes to move on to the senior World Championships and Olympic stages as we present World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2022, Budapest in 2023, the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 and another World Athletics Championships in 2025 which will be awarded to a host city early next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World Athletics

In this article:,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Ed Murphey Classic Watch Live Stream Ed Murphey Classic Watch Live Stream

Main News

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

You can watch and follow the live stream and results of the first day of the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting...

2 hours ago
CJ Ujah of Great Britain CJ Ujah of Great Britain

Main News

Great Britain Olympic silver medalist CJ Ujah provisionally suspended

CJ Ujah, the sprint who won a silver medal with the Great Britain team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended by...

2 days ago
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

World Championships

Eugene and Springfield to host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Marathon and Race Walks

Eugene and Springfield in Oregon will host the Oregon22 Marathon and Race Walks competitions, organizers announced this week.

4 days ago
Tokyo-2020-Olympic-Games-Day-9 Tokyo-2020-Olympic-Games-Day-9

Main News

Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

Track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games wraps up Saturday and here are the schedule, startlist and how to watch live...

August 7, 2021