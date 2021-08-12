World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 entry list now available

After watch the successful staging of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan earlier this month, track and field supporters will now be hoping for much of the same when some of the world’s best junior athletes take center stage at the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21.

The championships, which will take place without the attendance of fans because of the ongoing spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, will run from 17-22 August.

Due to the reschedule of the Olympics and the coronavirus safety procedures, this year’s World Athletics U20 Championships was pushed back to a later day, but most of the countries had no problems with the delay.

With that being said, here is the provisional entry lists for the championships which will get underway next week.

The lists can be downloaded as PDF documents detailing entries by country, entries by event and season’s best and entries by event and country.

