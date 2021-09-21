Connect with us

2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates
Krone_Taylor_womens_cross_country
University of Minnesota women's cross country. Photo by Minnesota Athletics

College

2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

You can follow all the live results and updates, as well as check out the schedule for the 2021 Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet this week.

Published

The University of Minnesota will host the 2021 Annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 24, and you can follow all the live results and updates online. Follow all the live results here.

After taking the 2020 edition year off because of COVID-19, the Roy Griak Invitational is back and several teams are looking forward to returning to the course this season as they continue to prepare for the busy part of the season.

Several of the nation’s top programs are set to compete at the meeting and you can also purchase tickets for the event here: Griak Invitational Tickets Now on Sale

READ MORE: UPDATED: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

Minnesota is excited about hosting the meet again this year: “We’re just super excited for Friday, it’s going to be a great competition. We’ve got a ton of great teams coming from all over the country that will challenge all levels of our team, and we’re excited to see where we stack up against the best in the country.”

On the women’s side the No. 10 ranked women’s Minnesota team, according to the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll released on Tuesday, will line up against No. 6 Michigan State and No. 30 Iowa State, along with several other programs.

On the men’s side, the Gophers will take on No. 10 Iowa State and No. 26 Michigan State with Tennessee also set to feature at the meet as well.

2021 Annual Roy Griak Invitational RACE DAY SCHEDULE

10:30 AM – Merrill Fischbein Men’s Gold (Division I) Competition
11:15 AM – Jack Johnson Women’s Gold (Division I) Competition
Noon – Jo Rider Men’s Maroon Race (Division II & III) Competition
12:45 PM – Suzy Wilson Women’s Maroon Race (Division II & III) Competition
3:45 PM – Larry Zirgibel HS Boy’s Gold Competition
4:30 PM – Gary Wilson HS Girls Gold Competition 
5:15 PM – Lefty Wright Boys HS Maroon Competition 
6:00 PM – High School Girls Maroon Competition

RACE DISTANCES

Men: 8,000 Meters – Maroon & Gold Competitions
Women: 6,000 Meters – Maroon & Gold Competitions

