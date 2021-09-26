Berlin Marathon 2021 results: Adola wins, Bekele finished third

BERLIN, Germany — Here are the top results from the men’s and women’s races at the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon. Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s titles, while Kenenisa Bekele was third in the men’s race.

This event is part of the World Athletics platinum label road races, which took place in the German capital on Sunday, September 26.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gebreslase, in her debut marathon, won the women’s race in two hours, twenty minutes, 09 seconds, with Ethiopian compatriot Hiwot Gebrekidan getting second in 02:21:23, and third place going to another Ethiopian, Helen Tola in 2:23:05.

READ MORE: Top results, report from the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon

On the men’s side, Adola ran two hours, five minutes, 45 seconds for the victory, with Kenya’s Bethwel Yegon running a time of 2:06:14 for second place and Bekele, a two-time BMW Berlin Marathon winner in the 2016 and 2019 getting third in 2:06:47.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top results men marathon



1. Adola, Guye (ETH) – 2:05:45

2. Yegon, Bethwel (KEN) – 2:06:14

3. Bekele, Kenenisa (ETH) – 2:06:47

4. Abate, Tadu (ETH) – 2:08:24

5. Muteti, Cosmas (KEN) – 2:08:45

6. Kacheran, Philemon (KEN) – 2:09:29

7. Tsegay, Okbay (ERI) – 2:10:38

8. Kimeli, Bernard (KEN) – 2:10:50

9. Hijikata, Hidekazu (JPN) – 2:11:47

10. Kipkemboi, Hosea (KEN) – 2:12:25

11. Legese, Demiso (ETH) – 2:12:35

12. Getahun, Yimer (ISR) – 2:13:23

13. Welday, Haftom (ERI) – 2:13:47

14. Muramoto, Kazuki (JPN) – 2:14:11

15. Fujimoto, Taku (JPN) – 2:14:18

16. Pflieger, Philipp (GER) – 2:15:01

17. Jamber, Melkan (ISR) – 2:16:13

18. Ebrahim, Abdulaziz (NOR) – 2:17:17

19. Dambadarjaa, Gantulga (MNE) – 2:18:28

20. Lehmann, Adrian (GER) – 2:18:50

Top results women marathon



1. Gebreslase, Gotytom (ETH) – 2:20:09

2. Gebrekidan, Hiwot (ETH) – 2:21:23

3. Tola, Helen (ETH) – 2:23:05

4. Chelimo, Edith (KEN) – 2:24:33

5. Demise, Shure (ETH) – 2:24:43

6. Chemutai, Fancy (KEN) – 2:24:58

7. Paszkiewicz, Izabela (POL) – 2:27:41

8. Chebitok, Ruth (KEN) – 2:28:18

9. Schöneborn, Rabea (GER) – 2:28:49

10. Strähl, Martina (SUI) – 2:30:37

11. Szabó, Nóra (HUN) – 2:31:08

12. Lindholm, Hanna (SWE) – 2:33:23

13. Vandenbussche, Hanna (BEL) – 2:34:44

14. Wågan, Maria (NOR) – 2:35:34

15. Akeno, Martha (KEN) 2:37:41

16. Legault, Elissa (CAN) – 2:38:08

17. Flanagan, Shalane (USA) – 2:38:32

18. Lavender, Alison (GBR) – 2:38:34

19. Morchner, Sandra (GER) – 2:39:36

20. Lynch, Grace (IRL) – 2:40:06