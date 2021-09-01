Complete results: 2021 Oklahoma State cross country Cowboy Preview

The results and report as the Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country dominated their season opener on the OSU Cross Country Course on Wednesday.

The Dave Smith-coached squads set the stage for the 2021 campaign with wins over in-state rivals Oklahoma and Tulsa in the Cowboy Preview. Overall, OSU won both races and took nine of the ten spots in the top five between the men’s 5k and women’s 3k.

Led by Isai Rodriguez, who won the men’s 5k with a time of 15:03.8, Oklahoma State tallied a perfect 15 points to top the men’s overall team title. Victor Shitsama, Ryan Schoppe, Alex Maier, and Isaiah Priddey were the others finishing in the top five scoring sweep.

On the women’s side, Abbey Yuhasz of Tulsa took the women’s 3k with a time of 10:45.9, while Kelsey Ramirez, Molly Born, Taylor Roe, and Clarissa Morales paced the way for Oklahoma State, which totalled 24 points to secure the women’s overall team crown.

MEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final Standings Score Scoring Order Total

1 Oklahoma State 15 1-2-3-4-5(16)(20) 1:15:48

2 Tulsa 40 6-7-8-9-10(15) 1:18:55

3 Oklahoma 67 11-12-13-14-17(18)(19) 1:22:41

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Athlete # Team Score Time Gap Avg. Mile

1 RODRIGUEZ, Isai 773 Oklahoma State 1 15:03.8 — 4:50.6

2 SHITSAMA, Victor 767 Oklahoma State 2 15:06.9 3.1 4:51.6

3 SCHOPPE, Ryan 768 Oklahoma State 3 15:12.1 8.3 4:53.3

4 MAIER, Alex 771 Oklahoma State 4 15:12.1 8.3 4:53.3

5 PRIDDEY, Isaiah 769 Oklahoma State 5 15:12.7 8.9 4:53.5

6 PROPP, Malte 790 Tulsa 6 15:22.5 18.7 4:56.6

7 NORES, Max 786 Tulsa 7 15:39.7 35.9 5:02.2

8 BAKER, Christian 787 Tulsa 8 15:45.5 41.7 5:04.0

9 GATES, Michael 784 Tulsa 9 15:55.1 51.3 5:07.1

10 EMBLETON, Jerik 783 Tulsa 10 16:12.0 1:08.2 5:12.5

11 GLEDHILL, Jordan 696 Oklahoma 11 16:15.3 1:11.5 5:13.6

12 MORALES, Fernando 755 Oklahoma 12 16:27.2 1:23.4 5:17.4

13 WEESE, Austin 695 Oklahoma 13 16:32.3 1:28.5 5:19.1

14 FLORCRUZ, Antonio 754 Oklahoma 14 16:37.9 1:34.1 5:20.9

15 BLACK, Ben 791 Tulsa 15 16:39.1 1:35.3 5:21.3

16 LANDIS, Wyatt 772 Oklahoma State 16 16:41.7 1:37.9 5:22.1

17 MCCARTHY, Brian 756 Oklahoma 17 16:47.7 1:43.9 5:24.0

18 COX, Berry 697 Oklahoma 18 16:59.1 1:55.3 5:27.7

19 PELKEY, Bryant 699 Oklahoma 19 17:03.5 1:59.7 5:29.1

20 KENVILLE, Nick 770 Oklahoma State 20 17:09.4 2:05.6 5:31.0

BADCOCK, Lucas 700 Oklahoma — DNF —

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final Standings Score Scoring Order Total

1 Oklahoma State 24 2-3-4-5-10(16)(20) 55:50

2 Tulsa 42 1-6-9-11-15(17) 57:24

3 Oklahoma 54 7-8-12-13-14(18)(19) 58:34

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Athlete # Team Score Time Gap Avg. Mile

1 YUHASZ, Abbey 777 Tulsa 1 10:45.9 — 5:47.2

2 RAMIREZ, Kelsey 763 Oklahoma State 2 10:56.5 10.6 5:52.9

3 BORN, Molly 765 Oklahoma State 3 11:03.6 17.7 5:56.7

4 ROE, Taylor 758 Oklahoma State 4 11:03.6 17.7 5:56.8

5 MORALES, Clarissa 766 Oklahoma State 5 11:12.6 26.7 6:01.6

6 JONES, Keely 775 Tulsa 6 11:23.6 37.7 6:07.5

7 HOCKERSMITH, Carson 692 Oklahoma 7 11:28.1 42.2 6:09.9

8 KAPLAN, Jordyn 689 Oklahoma 8 11:28.2 42.3 6:10.0

9 MCEACHRAN, Chloe 776 Tulsa 9 11:30.8 44.9 6:11.4

10 SALEK, Maddie 757 Oklahoma State 10 11:33.7 47.8 6:12.9

11 NEWCOMBE, Alice 780 Tulsa 11 11:40.3 54.4 6:16.5

12 WELCH, Elise 693 Oklahoma 12 11:46.0 1:00.1 6:19.6

13 MEDINA, Madeline 691 Oklahoma 13 11:52.2 1:06.3 6:22.9

14 WILLIAMSON, Grace 694 Oklahoma 14 11:59.0 1:12.1 6:26.5

15 REED, Kylee 781 Tulsa 15 12:02.9 1:17.0 6:28.6

16 FORSTER, Emily 761 Oklahoma State 16 12:22.9 1:37.0 6:39.4

17 BOSCHEE, Maya 782 Tulsa 17 12:31.3 1:45.4 6:43.9

18 BARRERA, Gabi 688 Oklahoma 18 12:35.7 1:49.8 6:46.3

19 LYDA, Allie 690 Oklahoma 19 13:51.9 3:06.0 7:27.2

20 PATE, Makayla 762 Oklahoma State 20 14:18.2 3:32.3 7:41.4