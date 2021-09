Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich – 2021 Diamond League final results

Complete results from Day 1 of the two-day 2021 Diamond League final – Weltklasse Zurich meeting – which took place on Wednesday, September 8. Seven champions were crowned on the first day of action, while the remaining 25 will be confirmed on Thursday’s second day.

Among the athletes wrapping up their season on a winning note was two-time reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser who finished his outstanding season by securing his first Diamond Trophy win.

Crouser closed out the term by throwing a meeting record of 22.67m in the third round of the men’s Shot Put to win that event over fellow American countryman Joe Kovacs, the Olympic silver medallist and world champion, who threw 22.29m in the second round.

Meanwhile, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba claimed her first Diamond Trophy after winning the women’s 5000m with a time of 14:28.98, while Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene cleared a meet record and world lead mark of 2.05m to win the women’s high jump.

Weltklasse Zurich – 2021 Diamond League final results – DAY 1

Men’s 5000m Final

POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK 1. Berihu AREGAWI 28 FEB 2001 ETH 12:58.65 2. Birhanu BALEW 27 FEB 1996 BRN 13:01.27 3. Jacob KROP 04 JUN 2001 KEN 13:01.81 4. Nicholas Kipkorir KIMELI 29 SEP 1998 KEN 13:02.43 5. Yomif KEJELCHA 01 AUG 1997 ETH 13:04.29 6. Michael KIBET 03 SEP 1999 KEN 13:15.36 7. Jonas RAESS 08 MAR 1994 SUI 13:43.47 8. Andrew BUTCHART 14 OCT 1991 GBR 14:03.13 Matthew RAMSDEN 23 JUL 1997 AUS DNF Jerry MOTSAU 12 MAR 1990 RSA DNF Bethwell BIRGEN 06 AUG 1988 KEN DNF

Men’s Long Jump Final POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK WIND 1. Thobias MONTLER 15 FEB 1996 SWE 8.17 +0.1 2. Steffin MCCARTER 19 JAN 1997 USA 8.14 +0.5 3. Ruswahl SAMAAI 25 SEP 1991 RSA 7.99 +0.1 4. Simon EHAMMER 07 FEB 2000 SUI 7.94 +0.5 5. Benjamin GFÖHLER 27 JAN 1994 SUI 7.90 +1.1 6. Radek JUŠKA 08 MAR 1993 CZE 7.87 +1.1 7. Filippo RANDAZZO 27 APR 1996 ITA 7.87 +0.6

Men’s Shot Put Final POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK 1. Ryan CROUSER 18 DEC 1992 USA 22.67 2. Joe KOVACS 28 JUN 1989 USA 22.29 3. Armin SINANČEVIĆ 14 AUG 1996 SRB 21.86 4. Tomas WALSH 01 MAR 1992 NZL 21.61 5. Filip MIHALJEVIĆ 31 JUL 1994 CRO 21.59 6. Zane WEIR 07 SEP 1995 ITA 20.85

Women’s 5000m Final

POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK 1. Francine NIYONSABA 05 MAY 1993 BDI 14:28.98 2. Hellen OBIRI 13 DEC 1989 KEN 14:29.68 3. Ejgayehu TAYE 10 FEB 2000 ETH 14:30.30 4. Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI 09 FEB 1993 KEN 14:31.18 5. Eva CHERONO 15 AUG 1996 KEN 14:36.88 6. Fantu WORKU 29 MAR 1999 ETH 14:43.60 7. Lilian Kasait RENGERUK 03 MAY 1997 KEN 14:50.75 8. Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL 14 JUN 1990 NOR 14:59.91 9. Beatrice CHEBET 05 MAR 2000 KEN 15:11.27 10. Elise CRANNY 09 MAY 1996 USA 15:55.17 Kate VAN BUSKIRK 09 JUN 1987 CAN DNF

Women’s High Jump Final POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK 1. Mariya LASITSKENE 14 JAN 1993 ANA 2.05 2. Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH 19 SEP 2001 UKR 2.03 3. Nicola MCDERMOTT 28 DEC 1996 AUS 2.01 4. Iryna GERASHCHENKO 10 MAR 1995 UKR 1.96 5. Kamila LIĆWINKO 22 MAR 1986 POL 1.93 6. Eleanor PATTERSON 22 MAY 1996 AUS 1.87

Women’s Long Jump Final POS. ATHLETE DATE OF BIRTH COUNTRY MARK WIND 1. Ivana ŠPANOVIĆ 10 MAY 1990 SRB 6.96 +0.2 2. Khaddi SAGNIA 20 APR 1994 SWE 6.83 +0.8 3. Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK 18 JUL 1995 UKR 6.75 +0.4 4. Jazmin SAWYERS 21 MAY 1994 GBR 6.74 +0.9 5. Malaika MIHAMBO 03 FEB 1994 GER 6.56 +0.8 6. Nastassia MIRONCHYK-IVANOVA 13 APR 1989 BLR 6.53 +0.2

Women’s Shot Put Final

