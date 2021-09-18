Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational
Advertisement

College Main News

Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

College

Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

College

How to watch the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

College Main News

Results FSU XC Open; BYU and Stanford win team titles

College

FSU XC Open 2021 live results, teams and updates
Purdue-cross-country-team
Purdue cross country team in action

College

Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational

Follow live results and updates as Purdue cross country teams take aim at winning the 2021 John McNichols Invitational on Saturday. Don’t miss it!

Published

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State women’s and men’s cross country teams will host the 2021 John McNichols Invitational on Saturday and you can follow the live results and updates from the meet. The John McNichols Invitational is the lone home event this fall for Indiana State. LIVE RESULTS

Several programs will be using the meet as part of their preparations for what is expected to be a very busy 2021 cross country campaign, but I am especially looking forward to seeing the Purdue women’s team compete at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first race on Saturday morning will go off at 9 a.m. ET and this will be the men’s 8k event, while the women’s 5k is set for 9:45 a.m. ET. Live results will be available at TimingMD.net, and additional updates can be found by following and connecting with the Boilermakers on TwitterInstagram and Facebook. The Indiana State’s Facebook and Twitter social media pages will also provide live images and other updates from the meet.

Purdue men’s team enter this weekend ranked at No. 30 in this week’s USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll, while the women’s team is receiving votes.

The Boilermakers will start as the teams to beat on both the men’s and women’s side and they will compete against 14 schools at the 2021 John McNichols Invitational. Along with host-Indiana State and Big Ten foe Indiana, the field will also feature Ball State, DePauw, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Huntington, Indiana Wesleyan, Lansing Community College, Madonna, Maryville (Mo.), Rose-Hulman, Vincennes, and Western Michigan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PLACES TO FOLLOW LIVE

BOX ASSIGNMENT | ENTRIES | LIVE RESULTS

The Purdue women enter this weekend meet hoping to build on the last performance after winning the Winrow Valparaiso Open last time out, while the men’s placed second on September 3 in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results

College

Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

Top-ranked Northern Arizona eased to victory on the men's side at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater.

3 hours ago
Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m

Main News

Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men’s race

Results and report as Christine Mboma and Fred Kerley won the women's and men's 200m titles at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

5 hours ago
CheruiyotHi_KipsangEl_KipropVi_NorthAlabamaShowcase CheruiyotHi_KipsangEl_KipropVi_NorthAlabamaShowcase

College

Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

Results and team scores from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase as Ole Miss and Alabama won the women's and men's team titles on Friday.

6 hours ago
Fred_Kerley_Ostrava_Golden_Spike Fred_Kerley_Ostrava_Golden_Spike

Main News

How to watch the Kip Keino Classic stream, live results, updates

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the Kip Keino Classic on Youtube via the World Athletics channel. Live results will also be...

7 hours ago