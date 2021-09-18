Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State women’s and men’s cross country teams will host the 2021 John McNichols Invitational on Saturday and you can follow the live results and updates from the meet. The John McNichols Invitational is the lone home event this fall for Indiana State. LIVE RESULTS

Several programs will be using the meet as part of their preparations for what is expected to be a very busy 2021 cross country campaign, but I am especially looking forward to seeing the Purdue women’s team compete at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course this weekend.

The first race on Saturday morning will go off at 9 a.m. ET and this will be the men’s 8k event, while the women’s 5k is set for 9:45 a.m. ET. Live results will be available at TimingMD.net, and additional updates can be found by following and connecting with the Boilermakers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Indiana State’s Facebook and Twitter social media pages will also provide live images and other updates from the meet.

Purdue men’s team enter this weekend ranked at No. 30 in this week’s USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll, while the women’s team is receiving votes.

The Boilermakers will start as the teams to beat on both the men’s and women’s side and they will compete against 14 schools at the 2021 John McNichols Invitational. Along with host-Indiana State and Big Ten foe Indiana, the field will also feature Ball State, DePauw, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Huntington, Indiana Wesleyan, Lansing Community College, Madonna, Maryville (Mo.), Rose-Hulman, Vincennes, and Western Michigan.

The Purdue women enter this weekend meet hoping to build on the last performance after winning the Winrow Valparaiso Open last time out, while the men’s placed second on September 3 in Valparaiso, Indiana.