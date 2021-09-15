Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama and the Huntsville Sports Commission and will team up to host the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Friday.

The meeting which will feature 23 schools will take place on September 17 and you can follow live results and updates. The men’s 8k race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 5k race at 8:15.

After last year’s disturbance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet comes as a refresher for many of the programs which will use the event as a preview for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Regional that will be run on November 12 at the same venue.

The list of confirmed teams for this weekend’s races include Alabama, Alabama A&M, Augusta, Chattanooga, ETSU, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Mississippi State, North Alabama, Ole Miss, Reinhardt, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tulane, UAB and Wallace State.

National rankings have the Alabama women’s team ranked seventh and the Ole Miss women are 15th. For the men, Ole Miss is ranked 18th.

Regionally, four Top 10 South Region men’s teams will be running and nine of the top 15 South Region women’s teams will be participating.

LOCATION:

John Hunt Cross Country Running Park

2151 Airport Rd SW Huntsville, AL US 35801



LIVE SCORING

Xpress Timing will handle timing/results. Live results will be available at https://xpresstiming.com/.

There will be split results available at 2k for the women’s 5k race and 2k and 5k for the men’s 8k race.

Live scoring: https://xpresstiming.com/Live/2021/XC/NorthAlabamaShowcase/

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:

Course preview: Thursday, September 16th @ sunrise to sunset (open during normal operating hours)

Clerking – Men’s 8k: 6:30-7:15 AM

Team Introductions – Men’s 8k: 7:15 AM

Men’s 8k: Friday, September 17th @ 7:30 AM

Clerking – Women’s 5k: 7:15-8 AM

Team Introductions – Women’s 5k: 8 AM

Women’s 5k: Friday, September 17th @ 8:15 AM

Awards: presented @ 9:15 AM near entrance of park (portable stage)

AWARDS:

Top 20 individuals will be awarded shirts. Overall team champions will receive an award.