Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet
Advertisement

College

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

College

Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates

College

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

College

Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

College Main News

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming
North-Alabama-Showcase-Cross-Country
North Alabama Showcase cross country meet. Photo: Joseph Romans

College

Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

Follow live results and updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Friday.

Published

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama and the Huntsville Sports Commission and will team up to host the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Friday.

The meeting which will feature 23 schools will take place on September 17 and you can follow live results and updates. The men’s 8k race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 5k race at 8:15.  

After last year’s disturbance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet comes as a refresher for many of the programs which will use the event as a preview for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Regional that will be run on November 12 at the same venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

The list of confirmed teams for this weekend’s races include Alabama, Alabama A&M, Augusta, Chattanooga, ETSU, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Mississippi State, North Alabama, Ole Miss, Reinhardt, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tulane, UAB and Wallace State.

National rankings have the Alabama women’s team ranked seventh and the Ole Miss women are 15th. For the men, Ole Miss is ranked 18th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regionally, four Top 10 South Region men’s teams will be running and nine of the top 15 South Region women’s teams will be participating.

LOCATION:
John Hunt Cross Country Running Park
2151 Airport Rd SW Huntsville, AL US 35801

LIVE SCORING
Xpress Timing will handle timing/results. Live results will be available at https://xpresstiming.com/.
There will be split results available at 2k for the women’s 5k race and 2k and 5k for the men’s 8k race.

Live scoring: https://xpresstiming.com/Live/2021/XC/NorthAlabamaShowcase/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:
Course preview: Thursday, September 16th @ sunrise to sunset (open during normal operating hours)
Clerking – Men’s 8k: 6:30-7:15 AM
Team Introductions – Men’s 8k: 7:15 AM
Men’s 8k: Friday, September 17th @ 7:30 AM
Clerking – Women’s 5k: 7:15-8 AM
Team Introductions – Women’s 5k: 8 AM
Women’s 5k: Friday, September 17th @ 8:15 AM
Awards: presented @ 9:15 AM near entrance of park (portable stage)

AWARDS:
Top 20 individuals will be awarded shirts. Overall team champions will receive an award.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

adidas-XC-Challenge-NC-State adidas-XC-Challenge-NC-State

College

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

NC State will host the 2021 adidas XC Challenge meeting on Friday and you can follow all the live results and updates. NC State...

24 seconds ago
Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree

College

Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates

Follow live results and updates from the 2021 Cowboy Jamboree. You can follow the live updates online with several top teams in the nation...

1 hour ago
Northern-Arizona-womens-cross-country Northern-Arizona-womens-cross-country

College

Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

The Northern Arizona men's and women's cross country teams dominated the 2021 season opener at George Kyte Classic after a comfortable victory.

September 6, 2021
Cross-Country-live-streaming Cross-Country-live-streaming

College

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming

Watch the 2021 USF Invitational cross country meeting live stream and result updates on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Golden Gate Park.

September 4, 2021