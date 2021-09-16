Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country program will host one of the largest cross country meets of the year in the Cowboy Jamboree and you can follow all the live updates online.

The Jamboree meet which will take place at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 18, will have one of the deepest early season fields in the country with six top 25 teams lining up between the two races.

Race times for this weekend will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET with the men’s 8K and this will be followed by the women’s 6K race at 10:15 ET. You can follow all the live results and updates here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

Among the highlighted men’s teams down to compete at this year’s Cowboy Jamboree is No. 1 Northern Arizona which will look to pick up from where they left off at the George Kyte Classic.

Oklahoma State is ranked No. 6, while Tulsa enters this weekend’s event as the No. 8 ranked team in the latest NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the women’s side, Northern Arizona enters as the No. 12 team in the country, while the Oklahoma State Cowgirls are ranked No. 23. In-state foes Oklahoma and Tulsa are also set to race at the meeting, along with Kansas State, Texas Tech and Texas.

Meanwhile, following the college and University races, the high school teams will be in action.

The girls 5k games will begin at 11:30 am ET with the boys 5k following at 12:15 pm ET.