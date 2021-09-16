Connect with us

Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates
College

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

College

Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

College

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

College

Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

College Main News

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming
Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree
Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meeting

College

Follow live results and updates from the 2021 Cowboy Jamboree. You can follow the live updates online with several top teams in the nation in action.

Published

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country program will host one of the largest cross country meets of the year in the Cowboy Jamboree and you can follow all the live updates online.

The Jamboree meet which will take place at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 18, will have one of the deepest early season fields in the country with six top 25 teams lining up between the two races.

Race times for this weekend will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET with the men’s 8K and this will be followed by the women’s 6K race at 10:15 ET. You can follow all the live results and updates here.

READ MORE: Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

Among the highlighted men’s teams down to compete at this year’s Cowboy Jamboree is No. 1 Northern Arizona which will look to pick up from where they left off at the George Kyte Classic.

Oklahoma State is ranked No. 6, while Tulsa enters this weekend’s event as the No. 8 ranked team in the latest NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

On the women’s side, Northern Arizona enters as the No. 12 team in the country, while the Oklahoma State Cowgirls are ranked No. 23. In-state foes Oklahoma and Tulsa are also set to race at the meeting, along with Kansas State, Texas Tech and Texas.

Meanwhile, following the college and University races, the high school teams will be in action.

The girls 5k games will begin at 11:30 am ET with the boys 5k following at 12:15 pm ET.

