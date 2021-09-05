Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 to win at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to another victory in the women’s 100 meters this season after posting 10.81 seconds (-0.4m/s) at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting in Poland on Sunday (5).

The two-time Olympic champion easily improved the previous meeting record of 11.01secs, set in 2013 by her fellow Jamaican teammate Carrie Russell.

Fast Return For Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman in history, was competing for the first time since clocking a sizzling 10.60sec PB in Lausanne last week and she looked smooth after blasting from the blocks to pull away from her rivals over the course of the race.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist raced home ahead of Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji, who ran 11.08secs for second place, while Daryll Neita of Great Britain was third in 11.15sec. Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye ran 11.19secs for fourth place.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.27secs, getting the better of American Devon Allen over the final flight of hurdles after a slow start.

Allen took second with 13.37sec with Jamaica’s Damion Thomas running 13.50secs for third place.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.64sec ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica who ran 12.75secs.

The men’s 400m hurdles went to Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who set a meeting record of 48.50secs to beat Yasmani Copello of Turkey (48.80) and Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde (48.89).