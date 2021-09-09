Connect with us

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions
Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich - 2021 Diamond League final results

How to watch the Diamond League final live!

Kirani James hunts third Diamond League trophy; Cherry starts favorite

No Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce battle at Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League

Shericka Jackson v Christine Mboma in the 200m in Zurich
Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica. Photo DPPI Media

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions at Weltklasse Zurich meeting on Thursday. Elaine Thompson-Herah were among the champion.

ZURICH — The full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions after the final meeting at Weltklasse Zurich on Thursday (9) in the Letzigrund Stadium. A total of 32 champions were crowned at the end of the two-day meeting, which began on Wednesday.

Women’s sprint star, Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, as well as Anzhelika Sidorova and Mondo Duplantis in the women’s and men’s pole vault and world record holders Ryan Crouser and Karsten Warholm, were among the highlighted performers at the meeting in Zurich.

Other notable 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions were Valarie Allman in the women’s discus, Olympic champion and world record holder Yulimar Rojas in the women’s triple jump, Fred Kerley in the men’s 100m, Christine Mboma in the 200m for women and Femke Bol in the women’s 400m hurdles.

The complete list of champions are listed below, some were expected while there are some surprising winners.

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Ryan Crouser (shot put men)
Maggie Ewen (shot put women)
Francine Niyonsaba (5000m women)
Berihu Aregawi (5000m men)
Ivana Spanovic (long jump women)
Thobias Montler (long jump men)
Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault women)
Armand Duplantis (pole vault men)
Daniel Ståhl (discus men)
Valarie Allman (discus women)
Pedro Pichardo (triple jump men)
Yulimar Rojas (triple jump women)
Quanera Hayes (400m women)
Michael Cherry (400m men)
Norah Jeruto (3000m steeplechase women)
Benjamin Kigen (3000m steeplechase men)
Tobi Amusan (100m hurdles women)
Devon Allen (110m hurdles men)
Faith Kipyegon (1500m women)
Timothy Cheruiyot (1500m men)
Johannes Vetter (javelin men)
Christin Hussong (javelin women)
Mariya Lasitskene (high jump women)
Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump men)
Elaine Thompson-Herah (100m women)
Fred Kerley (100m men)
Keely Hodgkinson (800m women)
Emmanuel Korir (800m men)
Femke Bol (400m hurdles women)
Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles men)
Christine Mboma (200m women)
Kenneth Bednarek (200m men)

