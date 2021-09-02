How to follow Kennesaw State cross country Opener

The Kennesaw State cross country teams will begin the 2021 season at home by hosting the Kennesaw State Opener on Friday, September 3. Live Results will be available for the fans to follow the action.

Meet Parking

Spectators: 550 Shallowford RD NE Kennesaw, GA 30144

Athletes and Vans: 489 Hawkins Store Rd NE Kennesaw, GA 30144

Meet Information | Live Results

The Owls will open their 33rd season of cross country. KSU did not compete in cross country during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kennesaw State will run against Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Life, and North Georgia.

The men’s 6k race is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. The women’s 4k race is set to get underway at 9:00 a.m.

Kennesaw State cross country Team Notes

– The men’s team returns three letter winners while the women’s team returns four letter winners from 2019.

– Six men and 11 women are expected to make their KSU cross country debuts on Friday.

– In the annual ASUN preseason cross country coaches’ polls, the women’s team was picked fifth while the men were picked ninth.

Next Up

The Owls will travel to Huntsville, Ala. for the North Alabama Showcase on Friday, Sept. 17.

Meet 1: Kennesaw State at Kennesaw State Opener

Date: Friday, September 3 at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET

Location: Noonday Park | Kennesaw, Ga.

