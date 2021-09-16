How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

CARY, N.C. — NC State women cross country team opens its 2021 campaign Friday, Sept. 17 when it hosts the adidas XC Challenge at the WakeMed Cross Country Course in Cary, N.C., and you can follow the live results and updates live online.

The NC State women’s team is regarded as one of the most talented squads entering this cross country season and many are looking forward to seeing them in action this week.

To follow all the live results and race updates, you click here during the contest. The action will get underway on Friday with the men’s 5k CC Red (Non-DI) race at 4:50 pm ET and there will be 2k splits during the race. At 5:25 pm, the women 5k CC Red (Non-DI) race will get underway and you can also follow live updates and race splits.

Meanwhile, the men’s 6k CC White (DI) race will begin at 6:00 pm ET and you can follow the live team scores and race details during the contest. Following the men’s race, the women’s 5k CC White (DI) event will start at 6:25 pm ET.

The NC State team is expected to be led by three 2020 All-Americans, Kelsey Chmiel, Hannah Steelman and Katelyn Tuohy, who return for the 2021 season and they are feeling confident about driving the Wolfpack women forward this year.

NC State adidas XC Challenge Schedule

College – Friday, September 17th College Men’s Red Race (All Non-DI Schools) 6K 4:50 PM College Women’s Red Race (All Non-DI Schools) 5K 5:25 PM College Men’s White Race (DI) 6K 6:00 PM College Women’s White Race (DI) 5K 6:25 PM

High School – Saturday, September 18th Boys JV Red 5K 8:00 AM Girls JV Red 5K 8:30 AM Boys Championship 5K 9:00 AM Girls Championship 5K 9:24 AM Boys Invitational 5K 9:50 AM Girls Invitational 5K 10:15 AM Boys Challenge 5K 10:42 AM Girls Challenge 5K 11:08 AM Boys JV White 5K 11:36 AM Girls JV White 5K 12:06 PM

Youth – Saturday, September 18th

