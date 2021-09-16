Connect with us

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates
Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates

Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming
adidas-XC-Challenge-NC-State
NC State host the 2021 adidas XC Challenge meeting

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

NC State will host the 2021 adidas XC Challenge meeting on Friday and you can follow all the live results and updates. NC State is ranked No. 2.

Published

CARY, N.C. — NC State women cross country team opens its 2021 campaign Friday, Sept. 17 when it hosts the adidas XC Challenge at the WakeMed Cross Country Course in Cary, N.C., and you can follow the live results and updates live online.

The NC State women’s team is regarded as one of the most talented squads entering this cross country season and many are looking forward to seeing them in action this week.

To follow all the live results and race updates, you click here during the contest. The action will get underway on Friday with the men’s 5k CC Red (Non-DI) race at 4:50 pm ET and there will be 2k splits during the race. At 5:25 pm, the women 5k CC Red (Non-DI) race will get underway and you can also follow live updates and race splits.

Meanwhile, the men’s 6k CC White (DI) race will begin at 6:00 pm ET and you can follow the live team scores and race details during the contest. Following the men’s race, the women’s 5k CC White (DI) event will start at 6:25 pm ET.

The NC State team is expected to be led by three 2020 All-Americans, Kelsey Chmiel, Hannah Steelman and Katelyn Tuohy, who return for the 2021 season and they are feeling confident about driving the Wolfpack women forward this year.

NC State adidas XC Challenge Schedule

College – Friday, September 17th

College Men’s Red Race (All Non-DI Schools) 6K4:50 PM
College Women’s Red Race (All Non-DI Schools) 5K5:25 PM
College Men’s White Race (DI) 6K6:00 PM
College Women’s White Race (DI) 5K6:25 PM

High School – Saturday, September 18th

Boys JV Red 5K8:00 AM
Girls JV Red 5K8:30 AM
Boys Championship 5K9:00 AM
Girls Championship 5K9:24 AM
Boys Invitational 5K9:50 AM
Girls Invitational 5K10:15 AM
Boys Challenge 5K10:42 AM
Girls Challenge 5K11:08 AM
Boys JV White 5K11:36 AM
Girls JV White 5K12:06 PM

Youth – Saturday, September 18th

Youth/Open 2K 12:40 PM
