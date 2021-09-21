How to follow the 2021 Bill Dellinger XC Invitational live results!

You can follow all the live results and updates from the 2021 Bill Dellinger XC Invitational, which will take place at Pine Ridge Golf Club this week. Below are all the details for the meet, which is scheduled for Thursday, as some of the top programs in the country are slated to race in Springfield, Ore.

When: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Where: Pine Ridge Golf Club [formerly called Springfield Golf Club] – 90333 Sunderman Rd. Springfield, OR 97478

Dellinger Youth Mile: 5:30 p.m. PT – Click HERE to register

Men’s 8,000m: 6:00 p.m. PT

Women’s 6,000m: 6:40 p.m. PT

Competing Teams: Oregon, Air Force, Arkansas (w), Boise State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado State, Gonzaga (m), Idaho, Ohio State (w), Oregon State (w), Portland, San Francisco, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA, Utah (w), Washington State

Live Results: Athletic Timing

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COURSE MAP | Click HERE (PDF)

COVID PROTOCOLS

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result will NOT be required for spectators to attend the Dellinger Invitational. Masks are always required while on the spectator shuttles regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required while outdoors but are encouraged whenever physical distancing is not possible.

MORE READ HERE: 2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COURSE DESCRIPTION

The Pine Ridge Golf Club [formerly called Springfield Golf Club], one of Oregon’s premier golf courses, will be the site of the Bill Dellinger Invitational. Athletes will race entirely on grass and mostly on fairways. The course consists of two relatively flat loops—an outer loop, and a finish loop. The outer loop is approximately 2320 meters in length, and the finishing loop is approximately 1350 meters in length. Spikes are recommended for competition. Men will run 8,000m, women 6,000m.

BILL DELLINGER

The Bill Dellinger XC Invitational is named for legendary University of Oregon men’s track and field coach Bill Dellinger. The Springfield, Oregon, native and two-time NCAA champion for the Ducks was a three-time Olympian, the 1964 Olympic bronze medalist at 5,000 meters, and holder of two world indoor and six American records. In cross country, he took pride in the fact that he never lost a race as a high school, college, or post-collegiate athlete.

As the Oregon men’s cross country head coach from 1968-1998, Dellinger guided the Ducks to four NCAA team titles and 12 top-three NCAA finishes. Athletes under his mentorship received 45 cross country All-America honors. His squads also stockpiled 13 conferences and four district team victories, and Duck individuals scored eight Pac-8/10 championships and six regional crowns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SPECTATOR PARKING & FREE SHUTTLE

Willamette Leadership Academy (Mohawk School)

91166 Sunderman Rd.

Springfield, OR 97478



To access the spectator parking lot from I-5 N or S:

Take 105E/126E and stay on 126E for 7 miles

Take the 42 nd Street/Marcola exit and turn left on 42 nd St. for 0.4 miles.

Street/Marcola exit and turn left on 42 St. for 0.4 miles. Make a right on Marcola, proceed 5.5 miles.

Go approx. 1 mile past the turnoff for the Pine Ridge Golf Club [formerly called Springfield Golf Club] .

. Turn right on Sunderman Rd.

The Willamette Leadership Academy will be on your right after ¼ mile.

Shuttle buses will transport spectators from the Mohawk School/Willamette Leadership Academy to the main clubhouse at the Pine Ridge Golf Club where spectators will walk to the start/finish line area. There will be golf cart rides available for those with limited mobility.



Shuttles will run continuously starting at 4:00pm. Please allow sufficient time to use the park-and-ride shuttle.

MEDIA/RESULTS

Requests for media and photographer credentials should be directed to Oregon SID Zach Lawson (zlawson@uoregon.edu) by Monday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Results will be available at the finish line and on GoDucks.com at the conclusion of the meet.

QUESTIONS

Please direct all questions to the meet director.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Meet Director: Jill Steele

jksteele@uoregon.edu

O: (541) 346-5698

SID: Zach Lawson

zlawson@uoregon.edu

O: (541) 346-5469