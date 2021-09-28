Follow the action from the 2021 Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational which will take place at the Notre Dame Golf Course in South Bend, Ind., on Fri Oct 1. Live Results

After a quality performance last week at the 42nd National Catholic Invitational, the Irish will return to action for what is being build as perhaps the most competitive meet in the entire country during the regular season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A total of 61 different institutions from across the country are set to compete at. the meet with several of them being nationally ranked. With the assemble of such a strong field, this will be a big test for some of the top men’s and women’s teams across the cross as they prepare for the busy half of the season.

Joint top ranked NC State headlines the field on the women’s side, with No. 6 Alabama and the improving and exciting No. 7 Minnesota also included in the lineup.

No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Florida State, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 21 Indiana, No. 23 Illinois, No. 29 Furman and No. 30 Princeton are also among the the ranked teams set to feature on the women’s side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second ranked Irish men’s team is set to be tested by the likes of No. 10 Butler, No. 15 Alabama, No. 18 Ole Miss and No. 19 Furman.

Indiana, Weber State and Florida State are also among the nationally ranked teams down to compete at the 2021 Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational.

Races begin at 10:30 am and as always the meet is free and open to the public.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For a behind the scenes look at the Notre Dame Cross Country program follow the Irish on Twitter (@ndxctf) and Instagram (@ndxctf). Live Results

2021 Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational Schedule

10:30 am Women’s Blue Division – 5,000 Meters

11:15 am Men’s Blue Division – 5 Miles

12:00 pm Women’s Open Division – 5,000 Meters

12:45 pm Men’s Open Division – 5 Miles

1:30 pm Women’s Gold Division – 5,000 Meters

2:15 pm Men’s Gold Division – 5 Miles Our four favorites from yesterday's GOLDEN day at the National Catholic Invitational! pic.twitter.com/EoUliz6Qlo— Notre Dame XC/TF (@NDXCTF) September 18, 2021