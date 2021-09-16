Connect with us

How to follow the 2021 National Catholic Invitational live results

Follow all the live results and race updates from the 2021 National Catholic Invitational on Friday, with No. 2 Notre Dame among the starting teams.

Published

An active week involving college cross country meets continues this week with Notre Dame hosting the 2021 National Catholic Invitational at the Notre Dame Golf Course in South Bend, Ind. on Friday. Live results of the meet will be available and you can follow the action by clicking here.

The Irish team return home on Friday, September 17 for the first of their two cross country regular season home competitions this fall. The 2021 National Catholic Invitational will refreshingly make its return after it was forced to be canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Notre Dame women enters this weekend fixtures ranked No. 20 in the nation after slipping one spot recently, and No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) ranking, which was announced by the league.

On the men’s side, the Irish are remained No. 2 in the national poll and No. 1 in the ACC rankings.

READ MORE: How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

This year’s National Catholic Invitational will feature 15 Catholic Institutions from nine different states across the country. 

There will be NO Open Division race and all competitors will run in their respective Championship Race. 

The action begins on Friday with the women’s 5k Championship Race at 5:15pm ET with the men’s 5 mile race following at 6:00pm ET. An Awards Ceremony will follow at the conclusion of the races.

Notre Dame easily dominated the men’s race in the last outing at the 2021 Winrow Valparaiso Open, while the women’s team fell to dominant Purdue squad.

What you need to know:

  • FREE to the public.
  • Spectator parking is available in lot D6 South located off of Dorr Rd, just north of Burke Golf Course.
  • Live results can be found at www.enduranceracetiming.com
  • Course Map
  • Questions and Further Information:
    Please contact Director of Operations, Cody Brousek at (574)631-6322 or cbrousek@nd.edu for any further questions or information.

